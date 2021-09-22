CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Don’t get vaccinated’ truck touting ‘funeral home’ goes viral

Cover picture for the articleIn the age of misinformation, aiming to increase vaccine confidence while simultaneously calling out anti-vax sentiment is quite a tricky task. An ad campaign attempting to do just that has gone viral on Twitter after a user posted a photo of a truck driving around Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte prior to Sunday’s game between the Panthers and the Saints. The truck trumpeted the message “don’t get vaccinated,” with “Wilmore Funeral Home” listed as its benefactor.

Fake funeral home ad pushes COVID-19 vaccinations in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A North Carolina advertising agency has garnered national attention for faking a funeral home billboard in hopes of driving people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. "Don’t get vaccinated" was the simple message painted in black and white on a box truck that was driven around Charlotte Sunday...
Area Family Loses Battle With COVID-19

“No matter how bad of a day I was having or the kids she always found a positive light. She was a free spirit.”. That’s what Ryan Lauf of Johnstown said about his wife, Whitney. They were together for over 10 years, with 4 little ones (all under the age...
Gabby Petito Case: Woman Posts Tragic Message with Photo of Gabby Petito on Laundrie Family’s Lawn

“I was here once.” Someone has put up a heartbreaking memorial for Gabby Petito in the front lawn of the Laundrie’s Florida residence, as footage shows. “Our producer Donna is at the house while we are at the reserve. She sent me this video – someone posted pictures on the Laundrie’s front lawn with the words “I was here once,” posts News Nation Now correspondent Brian Entin on Twitter mid-Friday.
"Anti-vax" billboard on "funeral home" truck goes viral

Charlotte, North Carolina — An apparent anti-COVID-19 vaccine digital billboard had Charlotte residents and social media buzzing Sunday afternoon. But it wasn't anti-vaccine at all. Quite the opposite. The billboard was on the side of a truck being driven around uptown Charlotte as thousands walked the streets during Sunday's Carolina...
