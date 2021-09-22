‘Don’t get vaccinated’ truck touting ‘funeral home’ goes viral

In the age of misinformation, aiming to increase vaccine confidence while simultaneously calling out anti-vax sentiment is quite a tricky task. An ad campaign attempting to do just that has gone viral on Twitter after a user posted a photo of a truck driving around Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte prior to Sunday’s game between the Panthers and the Saints. The truck trumpeted the message “don’t get vaccinated,” with “Wilmore Funeral Home” listed as its benefactor.