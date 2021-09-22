CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DiaPharma Announces Line-Up of Featured Products for AACC 2021

Newswise — September 2021, West Chester, OH – DiaPharma Group is pleased to announce our lineup of featured products during AACC 2021. Explore assays for COVID-19-associated coagulopathy, specialty hemostasis, organ injury, and SARS-CoV-2 serology. DiaPharma specializes in assays and mechanistic biomarkers for bleeding and clotting disorders, hemostasis analyzers, liver disease (Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis, Alcoholic Hepatitis), drug-induced liver and kidney injury, and anti-cancer drug development.

