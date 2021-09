Ripio, a Latin American platform focused on crypto brokerage, has announced a USD 50 million Series B investment led by Digital Currency Group, according to LABS. Also participating in the round were venture capital funds Amplo VC and Boost VC and investors such as Marcos Galperin, founder of Mercado Livre, and Martin Migoya, founder of Globant. Launched in 2013, Ripio serves more than 2 million users in Argentina and Brazil and is structuring the operation in three other countries in the region: Mexico, Colombia, and Uruguay. The fintech has partnerships with companies such as Mercado Pago, Visa, and Circle.

