Liquid flow is steered on surface inspired by conifer leaves

The self-collimation of light through Photonic Crystals (PCs) due to their optical properties and through a special geometric structure offers a new form of beam steering with highly optical control capabilities for a range of different applications. The objective of this work is to understand self-collimation and bending of light beams through bio-inspired Spatially Variant Photonic Crystals (SVPCs) made from dielectric materials such as silicon dioxide and common polymers used in three-dimensional printing like SU-8. Based upon natural PCs found in animals such as butterflies and fish, the PCs developed in this work can be used to manipulate different wavelengths of light for optical communications, multiplexing, and beam-tuning devices for light detection and ranging applications. In this paper, we show the optical properties and potential applications of two different SVPC designs that can control light through a 90-degree bend and optical logic gates. These two-dimensional SVPC designs were optimized for operation in the near-infrared range of approximately 800–1000 nm for the 90-degree bend and 700–1000 nm for the optical logic gate. These SVPCs were shown to provide high transmission through desired regions with low reflection and absorption of light to prove the potential benefits of these structures for future optical systems.

