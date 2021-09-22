CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Liquid flow is steered on surface inspired by conifer leaves

Physics World
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInspired by a conifer leaf, researchers at City University of Hong Kong have developed an artificial surface that causes different liquids to flow in different directions, depending on their surface tension. The team, led by Zuankai Wang, based their design on Araucaria leaves, which feature periodic arrangements of tilted structures that resemble the teeth of a ratchet. Their discovery could lead to the development of systems that intelligently guide liquids to precise targets.

physicsworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmos

Gonorrhoea doomsday: how will science stop it from evolving further?

The sexually transmitted infection (STI) gonorrhoea has been on the rise, and is the subject of sustained public health concerns. This is all thanks to the superbug Neisseria gonorrhoeae, a strain of the bacterium that’s resistant to antimicrobial drugs. In a new paper in the journal mBio, researchers from Flinders...
SCIENCE
IFLScience

Physicists Have A Kickstarter To Test Whether We Are Living In A Simulation

If we were in a hyper-realistic simulation, à la The Matrix, would it be possible to find out? A team of physicists believes so, and they are trying to fund their experiment with a Kickstarter campaign to find out. Whether it's possible even test this, how, and what are the consequences of finding out are all big questions waiting to be explored.
ENGINEERING
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find what triggered the rapid climate change 55 million years ago on Earth

Scientists have uncovered a fascinating new insight into what caused one of the most rapid and dramatic instances of climate change in the history of the Earth. A team of researchers, led by Dr Sev Kender from the University of Exeter, have made a pivotal breakthrough in the cause behind the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM) – an extreme global warming event that lasted for around 150 thousand years which saw significant temperature rises.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

This Fossilized Skin Sample of an Iconic Dinosaur Has Revealed Jaw-Dropping Details

The outer parts of long-dead creatures don't easily make it into the fossil record. That's why this incredibly well-preserved skin of an iconic carnivorous dinosaur is such a treat – a new analysis reveals a complex coat of scales, studs, thorns, bumps and wrinkles. The remains of this bizarre-looking predator, known as the horned abelisaurid (Carnotaurus sastrei), were first discovered in Patagonia in 1984. At the time, it was the first meat-eating dinosaur ever found with fossilized skin, and the exquisite impressions covered nearly every part of the predator, from neck to tail. At times, the jagged surface almost resembles Australia's thorny devil (Moloch...
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liquids#Design#Surface Energy#Surface Tension#Alis
ScienceAlert

This Microchip With Wings Is The Smallest Flying Structure Humans Have Ever Built

Now, perhaps more than ever, engineers and scientists have been taking inspiration from nature when developing new technologies. This is also true for the smallest flying structure humans have built to date. Inspired by the way trees like maples disperse their seeds using little more than a stiff breeze, researchers developed a range of tiny flying microchips, the smallest one hardly bigger than a grain of sand. This flying microchip or 'microflier' catches wind and spins like a helicopter towards the ground.  The microfliers, designed by a team at Northwestern University in Illinois, can be packed with ultra-miniaturized technology, including sensors, power sources, antennas for...
ENGINEERING
healththoroughfare.com

Dark Energy Accidentally Discovered on Earth? What a New Experiment Finds

Astrophysicists always knew that dark energy exists in much higher amounts than the usual matter we interact with every day. Our Universe’s everlasting expansion is driven by a mysterious force that even accelerates the process – it’s called dark energy, and it may not be too mysterious anymore after a new experiment.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

This Insane New Image of The Moon's Tycho Crater Is So Detailed It Barely Looks Real

A new telescope system has managed to capture the highest resolution image of the Moon ever taken from Earth using radar technology. The feat took years of work, and the result is spectacularly detailed. The focal point is Tycho Crater, one of the most prominent impressions on the Moon. And even though it was taken from hundreds of thousands of kilometers away, the picture makes you feel as though you are flying right over the surface of Earth's only natural satellite. The resolution of the resulting image is five meters by five meters and contains roughly 1.4 billion pixels. Together, it encompasses...
ASTRONOMY
insidescience.org

Leaf-Inspired Material Makes Different Fluids Flow in Opposite Directions

(Inside Science) -- Liquids usually flow in the same direction, moving along the same path of least resistance. But a new study, published today in the journal Science, shows this isn't always the case. Researchers have created a new, spiky material and when water is applied to its surface, the water runs in one direction. Ethanol, however, flows the opposite way.
CHEMISTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Bio-inspired spatially variant photonic crystals for self-collimation and beam-steering applications in the near-infrared spectrum

The self-collimation of light through Photonic Crystals (PCs) due to their optical properties and through a special geometric structure offers a new form of beam steering with highly optical control capabilities for a range of different applications. The objective of this work is to understand self-collimation and bending of light beams through bio-inspired Spatially Variant Photonic Crystals (SVPCs) made from dielectric materials such as silicon dioxide and common polymers used in three-dimensional printing like SU-8. Based upon natural PCs found in animals such as butterflies and fish, the PCs developed in this work can be used to manipulate different wavelengths of light for optical communications, multiplexing, and beam-tuning devices for light detection and ranging applications. In this paper, we show the optical properties and potential applications of two different SVPC designs that can control light through a 90-degree bend and optical logic gates. These two-dimensional SVPC designs were optimized for operation in the near-infrared range of approximately 800–1000 nm for the 90-degree bend and 700–1000 nm for the optical logic gate. These SVPCs were shown to provide high transmission through desired regions with low reflection and absorption of light to prove the potential benefits of these structures for future optical systems.
SCIENCE
Physics World

Coughed particles float for longer in cold air, study suggests

When the temperature drops, turbulent puffs caused by coughs and sneezes become more buoyant and travel further and last longer, scientists in Japan and Italy have discovered. The researchers say the results of their modelling study could help improve our understanding of the airborne transmission of viruses like SARS-CoV-2. A...
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Discover When Earth’s Oxygen Will Run Out – Should We Worry?

They say you can’t live without love, but oxygen could be even more important. Even the chemical element generated by plants that we all need every second will run out someday, leaving the planet inhabitable. Once again, we have to realize that nothing lasts forever. TweakTown.com now speaks about a...
SCIENCE
Physics World

Moiré superlattice makes magic-angle laser

A team of researchers from Peking University in China has fabricated an optical analogue of “magic-angle” graphene bilayers in a photonic nanocrystal. They have used the structure to create a completely new type of highly-efficient nanolaser. Graphene is a flat crystal of carbon just one atom thick. When two such...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Elements in liquid metals compete to win the surface

Some alloys are in the liquid state at or near room temperature. These alloys are usually composed of gallium and indium (elements used in low energy lamps), tin and bismuth (materials used in constructions). The ratio and nature of elements in liquid alloys generate extraordinary phenomena on the surface of liquid metals which have been rarely explored to date and that is competition between elements to occupy the surface of alloys. As such the composition of the surface of the alloys is different from the core and this surface area can be potentially used for harvesting novel materials with unprecedented compositions and properties.
CHEMISTRY
Physics World

Golden eclipse wins Astronomy Photographer of the Year, dancing atoms and molecules, tactile illusions

Chinese photographer Shuchang Dong has beaten thousands of amateur and professional photographers from around the world to win the 2021 Astronomy Photographer of the Year. The award – now in its 13th year – is run by the UK’s Royal Observatory Greenwich in association with insurer Liberty Specialty Markets and BBC Sky at Night Magazine. Dong’s image – The Golden Ring – depicts the annular solar eclipse that occurred on 21 June 2020 and was taken in Ali in Tibet using a Fujifilm XT-4 camera.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Physics World

Electric fields cause square droplets and liquid lattices to appear in oil mixtures

When a simple system of two liquids is driven out of equilibrium, it can generate a far more diverse array of structures than previously thought, new experiments have shown. The discovery was made by Jaakko Timonen, Nikos Kyriakopoulos and colleagues at Aalto University in Finland, who identified structures including filaments, lattices, and square-shaped droplets, when applying electric fields to thin sheets of different combinations of conductive, polarizable oils.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ScienceAlert

Official Sources Warn a Geomagnetic Storm Is Imminent, So Get Ready For Auroras

If you live at a high latitude, it's time to break out the camera. Space weather agencies are predicting a solar storm for Monday 27 September: moderate, with a chance of aurora. The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the British Met Office have both issued predictions for the storm, which is predicted to be the result of several solar coronal mass ejections (CMEs), and solar winds unleashed from a "hole" that has opened up in the Sun's corona. Although there could be as many as four CMEs that could affect Earth, you don't have to fret. The storm will...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Scientists: Spanish volcano has entered 'low activity' phase

A Spanish island volcano that has buried more than 500 buildings and displaced over 6,000 people since it erupted last week stopped releasing large clouds of ashes and molten rock on Monday, although scientists said it was too early to declare the eruption phase finished.Live footage from the public Canary Islands Television showed the Cumbre Vieja range in the La Palma island without the plume of ash that had been emerging from the main vent that opened on Sept. 19.“The volcano of La Palma has entered in a phase of lower activity,” the Madrid-based Institute of Geosciences, IGEO, said...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy