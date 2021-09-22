Liquid flow is steered on surface inspired by conifer leaves
Inspired by a conifer leaf, researchers at City University of Hong Kong have developed an artificial surface that causes different liquids to flow in different directions, depending on their surface tension. The team, led by Zuankai Wang, based their design on Araucaria leaves, which feature periodic arrangements of tilted structures that resemble the teeth of a ratchet. Their discovery could lead to the development of systems that intelligently guide liquids to precise targets.physicsworld.com
