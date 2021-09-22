CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rideshare Stocks Gain as Uber (UBER) Flags Profit

By Timothy Smith
Investopedia
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRidesharing stocks fared well Tuesday after industry trailblazer Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) said that it could deliver its first-ever adjusted profit in the third quarter amid surging food orders and a recovery in ride bookings. Previously, the company indicated that it wouldn't reach this milestone until the fourth quarter. Key...

www.investopedia.com

The Motley Fool

Is Uber Technologies Stock a Buy?

Uber has provided updated guidance for the third and fourth quarters. It expects to turn profitable on an adjusted EBITDA basis. Uber’s stock is cheap, but that discount reflects its uncertain future. Uber Technologies' (NYSE:UBER) stock surged 11% on Sept. 21 after the ride-hailing and food delivery company updated its...
investmentu.com

Didi Global Stock: Can the “Chinese Uber” Overcome the Odds?

Didi Global stock investors have been watching their shares sink in value since the company went public in June. The Chinese ride-sharing company has lost nearly half its value since it held its IPO. Several big developments impacting the company’s future have led to the declining share price value. For...
The Motley Fool

Why Uber Technologies Is Surging This Week

Uber has been a loss-generating business since it was founded 12 years ago. The pandemic catapulted its delivery business to the forefront and it now generates half of all revenue. Profitability for the rideshare and delivery company is now in sight. What happened. Shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) are soaring...
The Motley Fool

Does the Uber Stock Jump Make Sense?

With the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) taking a closer look, what does the future of payment for order flow look like? Joining host Chris Hill, Motley Fool analyst Bill Mann addresses that question, looks at Uber's uncertain path to profitability, and discusses ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood. Finally, Chris and Bill react to a fantastic arrest in New Zealand.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dara Khosrowshahi
Person
Logan Green
chaindrugreview.com

Rite Aid partners with Uber Eats

PHILADELPHIA — Rite Aid Corp. announced on Friday the expansion of their partnership with Uber Technologies to offer delivery of Rite Aid products nationwide through Uber Eats. This partnership will allow customers to conveniently order and receive essential healthcare and grocery items directly to their homes. On-demand delivery is now...
Coinspeaker

UBER Stock Jumps 12% after Uber Raises Its Future Market Outlook

In an SEC filing, Uber expects to report $22.8 billion to $23.2 billion in gross bookings for the current quarter, adjusted from the $22 billion to $24 billion it predicted on its second-quarter earnings call. Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) stock closed yesterday trading at $44.36, up 11.49% from the...
Entrepreneur

Earnings Growth & Price Strength Make Uber Technologies (UBER) a Stock to Watch

Here at Zacks, we offer our members many different opportunities to take full advantage of the stock market, as well as how to invest in ways that lead to long-term success. The Zacks Premium service makes this easier. It features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank; full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List; Equity Research reports; and Premium stock screens like the Earnings ESP filter. All of these can help you quickly identify what stocks to buy, what to sell, and what are today's hottest industries.
Entrepreneur

UBER Jumps Over 11% As It Moves Closer to Profitability

Uber Technologies’ UBER shares jumped 11.5% at the close of business on Sep 21, following the company’s improved outlook for the third quarter of 2021. Per a SEC filing, Uber now expects adjusted EBITDA between negative $25 million and positive $25 million, compared with its previous expectation of “better than a loss of $100 million”. This revised guidance implies that the company might record adjusted EBITDA profits earlier than its previous expectation of achieving the same in the fourth quarter of 2021. Uber said that it reaped adjusted EBITDA profits in July and August due to strong improvements in Mobility and Delivery adjusted EBITDA. Uber CFO, Nelson Chai, said, “With positive Adjusted EBITDA in July and August, we believe Uber is now tracking towards Adjusted EBITDA breakeven in Q3, well ahead of our prior guidance.” Uber’s rival, Lyft LYFT, achieved its adjusted EBITDA profitability target in the second quarter of 2021, ahead of its projected timeline of the third quarter of 2021. Both Uber and Lyft carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
newsbrig.com

Uber thinks it could actually turn a profit this quarter

Uber says it may be profitable this quarter for the first time in its history. The disclosure came in a new filing made with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Whereas the company previously expected to make a net loss of under $100 million, it now believes it could make an adjusted profit of up to $25 million.
StreetInsider.com

Uber could post first adjusted profit this quarter as ride demand returns

(Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc could post its first profit on an adjusted basis for the current quarter, reaching the elusive milestone sooner than expected as online food ordering surges and ride bookings recover from pandemic lows. Shares of the company, which has spent billions over the last few years...
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Uber
ShareCast

Uber on track for first profitable quarter

Uber said it was on track for its first profitable quarter after burning through billions of dollars for more than a decade. The ride hailing company said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation would be between minus $25m and and $25m in the three months to the end of September.
InvestorPlace

4 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: LCID, UBER, AZO, SNAP

Late in the day on Monday, the stock market bounced from the session lows. Then, on Tuesday, it tried to add to the bounce. But with the Fed just around the corner, bulls aren’t acting too aggressive. With all of that in mind, let’s look at a few top stock trades for Wednesday.
TheStreet

5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: Uber, Helbiz, Warner Music

Stocks rebounded, but gave up much of their gains, on Tuesday. Wall Street tried to claw back losses from Monday, the biggest single-day decline in nearly four months, sparked by concern about the indebted Chinese property giant Evergrande and the start of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting. Here are some...
The Motley Fool

Why Uber Stock Surged Today

Shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) jumped 11.5% on Tuesday after the ridesharing giant boosted its financial forecast. Uber now expects to generate earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of negative $25 million in the third quarter. That's up from a prior estimate of "better than a loss of $100 million."
Reuters

Uber’s profitability rides on Eats

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Uber Technologies’ (UBER.N) sooner-than-expected profitability depends on what’s under the hood read more . The company said on Tuesday its adjusted EBITDA could be as much as $25 million in the third quarter, sending the company’s shares up more than 6% in morning trading. But the details are important, and they are not disclosed.
