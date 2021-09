ST. LOUIS – Two men are in custody after leading police on a chase that stretched from the Metro East into Missouri. Officers started chasing a black Chevy Tahoe at about 1:30 a.m. Monday in connection with a shots fired incident in the Metro East. St. Louis Police joined the chase when it crossed into Missouri. They said the Tahoe was going 100 miles per hour at one point.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 8 HOURS AGO