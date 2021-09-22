CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Lil Nas X covers Dolly Parton’s hit ‘Jolene’

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LdgqP_0c4Rj1EG00

Lil Nas X is going country again.

The singer and rapper who is known for his mainstream hit “Old Town Road” has released a haunting version of Dolly Parton’s hit “Jolene.”

Some fans on the BBC Radio 1 YouTube channel said they got chills after listening to Lil Nas X’s rendition of the song.

Another said, “I love the new narrative this becomes with him singing it.”

One said his take on the song, with his “low husky voice,” is “Incomparable.”

Lil Nas X performed on BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge as part of the release of his debut album “Montero,” People magazine reported.

The publication said Lil Nas X and Parton are fans of each other. Parton said that while she had an opportunity to be on “Old Town Road,” she hoped to work with him on another project instead of being on a remix of his breakout hit.

Lil Nas X is not the first current music star to cover the nearly 50-year-old hit. Miley Cyrus, the White Stripes and Pentatonix have also put their own spin on the classic, Vogue reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Lil Nas X Hits the Showers for Steamy MTV VMAs Performance — Watch

Lil Nas X‘s performance at Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards took viewers back to Montero State Prison for another arresting experience. The hip-hop visionary was joined by collaborator Jack Harlow on the 2021 VMAs stage for a wild performance of “Industry Baby,” the latest hit off Lil Nas X’s debut album Montero, which officially drops on Friday, Sept. 17. The duo was introduced by Billy Porter, dripping in gold.
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Lil Nas X's 'Montero' album and the power of unabashed queerness

The road to Lil Nas X’s debut album "Montero" has been an exhilarating affair, complete with detours like a chart-topping EP, “7,” show-stopping red carpet outfits, multiple awards and a run of viral music videos. The Georgia-born rapper’s meteoritic rise started with his track “Old Town Road” — released independently...
MUSIC
thecut.com

Lil Nas X Is a Marketing Genius

If you haven’t seen the billboards for Montero, you might be entitled to financial compensation. Lil Nas X’s ad campaign for his debut studio album, which comes out on September 17, is innovative. It’s iconic. It appears to be inspired by those old mesothelioma TV ads. Truly, no one is doing it like Lil Nas X.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Lil Nas
Person
Chills
Person
Nas
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Lil Nas X
Vulture

It’s an Album! Lil Nas X’s Debut, Montero, Is Here

Congratulations to Lil Nas X on the birth of his album! Montero arrived right on schedule, at 12 a.m. ET on September 17, 2021, weighing in at 42 minutes and 27 seconds across 15 tracks. The rapper announced he was expecting the album, his first, earlier this month, explaining to People at the time, “I guess I am the father as well as the mother.” (“But I guess the producers who worked on it are like the dads too,” he added. “Or maybe uncles.”) In the days leading up to giving birth, Nas X sadly celebrated his baby shower alone on September 15, before going into labor early on September 16. The 22-year-old is now parent to a happy, healthy album!
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Six Things We Learned From Lil Nas X's 'Montero'

After two years of hype and social media brilliance, Lil Nas X finally released his debut album, Montero, on September 17th. The record features a tasteful selection of collaborators — from Megan Thee Stallion, Elton John, and Miley Cyrus, to Jack Harlow and Doja Cat. And for all of Nas X’s online antics over the years, it’s clear that he’s been honing in on the music in equal measure. Here are six observations from our early listens to Montero.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Here Are the First Week Projections for Lil Nas X's 'MONTERO'

Lil Nas X‘s debut studio album MONTERO is projected to big numbers in its first week on the Billboard 200. According to HITS Daily Double, the record is forecasted to earn between 130,000 to 140,000 in total activity including 17,000 to 20,000 in album sales. Hip Hop By The Numbers adds that MONTERO will be going head-to-head against Drake‘s Certified Lover Boy, which logged its second week a top the Billboard 200 with 236,000 equivalent album units.
CELEBRITIES
Spin

Watch Lil Nas X Perform a Dark Rendition of ‘Jolene’

Lil Nas X went back to his country roots by covering Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” on the BBC’s Radio 1 Live Lounge. Lil Nas X joins a lengthy group of artists, including the White Stripes, Miley Cyrus, Sisters of Mercy, and Olivia Newton-John to tackle Parton’s classic. Check it out below.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montero#Bbc Radio 1 Live Lounge#Vogue#Cox Media Group
mhsmentor.com

Lil Nas X serves new hits, but not all were good

After the release of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and “Industry Baby,” rapper Lil Nas X, birth name Montero Lamar Hill, announced on Aug. 25 he was releasing his new album “MONTERO” this past Friday. Since then, fans have received one of the most interesting album release processes I’ve ever seen.
CELEBRITIES
wmfe.org

Lil Nas X’s ‘Montero’ Is Triumphant

In just two short years, Lil Nas X has proven he’s much more than “Old Town Road.” He’s taken a successful novelty song and parlayed it into a budding and influential music career. He’s come out as gay and arguably become pop’s biggest out star. He’s a master of performance art and marketing, and his eponymous debut studio album Montero easily became one of the year’s most anticipated projects.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Lil Nas X Unveils Video For That's What I Want

Lil Nas X has dropped a video for his new track, That's What I Want. The song unfurls around a pop-rock acoustic guitar melody and appears on the rapper and singer's debut album, 'Montero', released today (September 17). It follows his previously unveiled singles Industry Baby featuring Jack Harlow, Montero (Call Me By Your Name), and Sun Goes Down.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Nas X Presents His Hit-Making Capabilities On "Lost In The Citadel"

Lil Nas X continues to be one of the biggest artists in the world right now and while plenty of people are quick to hate on him, there is no denying that he knows how to put a catchy song together. His latest project MONTERO is being heralded for its consistency on the songwriting front, and tracks like "Lost In The Citadel" are getting plenty of love on social media.
MUSIC
wmagazine.com

Lil Nas X’s Montero Promotion is Practically Performance Art

Lil Nas X is having the “best week of [his] life right now.” Yesterday on Power 105.1’s Breakfast Club, he recounted the dizzying ascent of the past few days: his first red-carpet appearance at the Met Gala, winning Video of the Year at the MTV VMAs, and celebrating his baby shower. It’s all leading up to the release of his highly-anticipated debut album Montero, and the record rollout proves once again why Lil Nas X is the undeniable ruler of the internet. There are billboards. There’s an early 90s-style talk show, in which he plays himself, the host, and presumably every other character in the video. And there are contractions — as in, labor contractions, following the online storyline he’s crafted about being pregnant. The birth, of course, will be Montero, at midnight on September 17.
MUSIC
wonderwall.com

Lil Nas X's 3-part gay fairytale, more celeb fashion hits and misses from the Met Gala 2021

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the biggest celeb style hits and misses from the 2021 Costume Institute Gala, which celebrated the Metropolitan Museum of Art's "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" exhibit. Let's start with this major reveal… OUR KING! Lil Nas X sported a three-part Versace look that, according to the fashion house, told an "LGBTQ+ American fairytale." He arrived in a regal gold robe that "represents concealing one's true self."
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thefocus.news

What happened to Shawnita Hathaway, Lil Nas X's mother?

Montero, the album is finally here, and fans of Lil Nas X are loving it! While many are enjoying the album, some are curious to know what happened to Lil Nas X’s mother as he references her in a few tracks on the album. We explore the rapper’s family life away from his new release.
MUSIC
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
65K+
Followers
66K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy