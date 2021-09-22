CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Asteroid about 3 times size of Statue of Liberty to pass Earth on 1st day of fall

By Nexstar Media Wire
 5 days ago
(WJW) – A large asteroid will reportedly zip past Earth on Wednesday afternoon during the autumnal equinox, which ushers in the fall season. The asteroid, known as “2021 NY1,” is being tracked by NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS). NASA says it knows about the “vast majority” of larger asteroids and none pose a threat, though the space agency says it’s “always on the lookout.”

The Conversation U.S.

A giant space rock demolished an ancient Middle Eastern city and everyone in it – possibly inspiring the Biblical story of Sodom

As the inhabitants of an ancient Middle Eastern city now called Tall el-Hammam went about their daily business one day about 3,600 years ago, they had no idea an unseen icy space rock was speeding toward them at about 38,000 mph (61,000 kph). Flashing through the atmosphere, the rock exploded in a massive fireball about 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) above the ground. The blast was around 1,000 times more powerful than the Hiroshima atomic bomb. The shocked city dwellers who stared at it were blinded instantly. Air temperatures rapidly rose above 3,600 degrees Fahrenheit (2,000 degrees Celsius). Clothing and wood immediately...
weatherboy.com

Sun Erupts with Double Blast; Energy Headed to Earth

The Sun is an explosive mood today, erupting C-class flares off of its surface; it appears a double blast is sending energy to Earth now. A C2-class flare exploded off of sunspot AR2864 earlier today. A pulse of UV radiation ionized the Earth’s atmosphere, bringing about interference and disruption in some radio communications. An even larger explosion occured today, with giant sunspot AR2866 producing a C8-class flare. That larger event disturbed radio communications over North, Central, and South America today.
ComicBook

Massive Asteroid Flew By Earth Before Scientists Even Saw It

Some days, scientists find asteroids months before they're expected to pass by our planet. Other days, those same crews may not notice a warehouse-sized asteroid zoomed by Earth until...well, it already zoomed by. That's the case recently with an asteroid officials are now calling 2021 SG, a space-faring rock that passed by the planet on September 16th — only scientists weren't able to see it because it came from the direction of the sun.
Amy Mainzer
scitechdaily.com

NASA Upped the Chance of Asteroid Bennu Slamming Into Earth – Putting the Odds in Perspective

Two statisticians put into perspective the chances of asteroid Bennu striking Earth in the next 300 years. Even Harry Stamper would probably like these odds. Recently NASA updated its forecast of the chances that the asteroid Bennu, one of the two most hazardous known objects in our solar system, will hit Earth in the next 300 years. New calculations put the odds at 1 in 1,750, a figure slightly higher than previously thought.
healththoroughfare.com

Large Undetected Asteroid Flies By Earth

NASA usually monitors a good portion of the sky for dangerous asteroids, but it’s practically impossible to track down every single space rock. The 2021 SG asteroid is one of those exceptions, and although it’s not big enough to destroy the world, it would have still produced some damage if it hit our beloved planet.
10NEWS

NASA is preparing to push a spacecraft into a near-Earth asteroid

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. — There's nothing like being prepared. That's why NASA is going to send a spacecraft into the path of a near-Earth asteroid. Don't worry, the targeted asteroid called Didymos is currently more than 11 million miles away from the planet we call home and is not posing an imminent threat.
Temple Daily Telegram

4 will circle Earth on 1st SpaceX private flight

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — For the first time in 60 years of human spaceflight, a rocket is poised to blast into orbit with no professional astronauts on board, only four tourists. SpaceX's first private flight will be led by a 38-year-old entrepreneur who's bankrolling the entire trip. He's taking two...
kazu.org

The 1st All-Civilian Crew Is About To Orbit The Earth

For the first time, a group of all civilians, four in total, will take flight aboard a SpaceX mission set to launch Wednesday night. The commander of the flight, Jared Isaacman is the founder and billionaire CEO of Shift4 Payments; he will be joined by Hayley Arceneaux, a physician assistant at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital; Chris Sembroski, an aerospace data engineer; and pilot and geoscientist Sian Proctor.
windermeresun.com

Asteroid 2021 NY1 Fly By Earth On Equinox

Asteroid 2021 NY1 Fly By Earth On Equinox
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Discover When Earth’s Oxygen Will Run Out – Should We Worry?

They say you can’t live without love, but oxygen could be even more important. Even the chemical element generated by plants that we all need every second will run out someday, leaving the planet inhabitable. Once again, we have to realize that nothing lasts forever. TweakTown.com now speaks about a...
SCIENCE
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

