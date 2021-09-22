CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

What’s Going On With Model Doutzen Kroes’s Anti-Vaxx Controversy?

By Emma Specter
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Almost half of Americans still aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19, but they’re not all people who can’t take time off work or find childcare in order to get the shot. Sometimes vaccine resistance comes from the very top of the fashion and entertainment industries, as Dutch model and philanthropist Doutzen Kroes proved this week when she expressed her unwillingness to get vaccinated on Instagram. Below, find all the details on the drama that has surfaced around Kroes’s post:

www.vogue.com

Comments / 0

Related
fashionweekdaily.com

Gisele Bundchen Defends Doutzen Kroes As Supermodel States She Will Not Be ‘Forced’ To Get Vaccinated

Doutzen Kroes has broken her 18-month social media silence with an update about her stance on the COVID-19 vaccine. The Dutch supermodel and mom-of-two told her 6.8 million followers that she is ready to “speak her truth” as she confirmed: “I will not be forced to take the shot. I will not be forced to prove my health to participate in society. I will not accept exclusion of people based on their medical status.”
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon was all sparkles for her Met Gala debut

Lourdes Leon has already made her entry into the world of fashion, and now, she’s cemented her role by attending the industry’s biggest night of the year. Madonna’s 24-year-old daughter bared a lot of skin in a sparkly fuchsia Moschino by Jeremy Scott number, complete with a bikini halter top and matching skirt drowned in sequin embellishments. She looked confident as ever as she wore the ensemble at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, September 13 for her first appearance at the Met Gala.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Telegraph

In praise of Linda Evangelista for speaking openly about her failed cosmetic treatment

One of the original nineties supermodels, Linda Evangelista, has shied away from the spotlight over the past few years, and now we know why. Overnight on Thursday, 56 year-old Evangelista posted about a failed cosmetic procedure, CoolSculpting, that she says has left her ‘permanently disfigured’. She said she has suffered and kept it to herself for over five years.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gisele Bündchen
Person
Yolanda Hadid
Person
Doutzen Kroes
nickiswift.com

NeNe Leakes Absolutely No Longer Looks Like Herself

NeNe Leakes is a celebrity who has always been very confident about her appearance, and of course, honest about always needing to feel camera ready. She's also very unfiltered in the many things she says. In an interview with New Beauty back in 2017, the former "The Real Housewives of...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anti#Television#Vegan Diet#Americans#Dutch#Northwell Health#The New York Post
Hypebae

Zoë Kravitz's Style and Her 5 Cool Girl Outfit Essentials

Arguably one of the most stylish celebrities in Hollywood, Zoë Kravitz — and her effortlessly chic, impeccably dressed self — has grabbed the attention of social media recently as images of her and her rumored new boyfriend Channing Tatum began to circulate on the Internet. In the latest installment of our Celebrity Wardrobe Essentials series, we take a look at some of the actor’s best street style moments as well as her cool girl outfit essentials.
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Kim Kardashian Says North West Is "Full Goth" and Still Wants to Be an "Only Child"

Watch: Kim Kardashian Reveals Which West Child Makes Mornings a "Struggle" Kim Kardashian is helping her fans to keep up with her kids' wildly different personalities. On Thursday, Sept. 16, the 40-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. During the visit, Kim discussed the differences between the four children she shares with estranged husband Kanye West: North West, 8, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, Psalm West, 2.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TODAY.com

Jennifer Lopez stuns in jaw dropping lace-up outfit at the VMAs

While Jennifer Lopez didn't walk the red carpet at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, she was still a fashion stand-out from the evening. Presenting an award for song of the year, which ultimately went to "Drivers License" singer Olivia Rodrigo, the 52-year-old pop diva showed off her tone physique in a lace-up top split down the middle worn with a matching skirt that was laced-up on each leg. The ensemble was by designer David Koma.
BEAUTY & FASHION
districtchronicles.com

What Zendaya Wore to the Venice Film Festival, Photos

Zendaya stole the show when she attended the Venice Film Festival this week. She arrived at the Italian event via boat on Friday, and stepped out to reveal her sleeveless, tan dress. The custom Balmain design had a scoop neckline and ruched bodice, as well as a floor-length skirt with a small train and a bold slit that extended almost to her hip.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Tiffany Haddish Makes a Bright Statement in Orange Bodycon Dress and Matching Heeled Sandals for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Tiffany Haddish outshines the sun with her latest look. The comedian, 41, was spotted yesterday at the set of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in a bright orange bodycon dress with equally vibrant sandals. Haddish also has an affinity for metallic sandals, which sported quite often this summer. Haddish’s essential clothing aesthetic aligns with her eccentric and eclectic tastes. She opts for garments like edgy dresses, intricate swimsuits, fun denim and graphic printed separates. She also fancies creations from brands like Christopher John Rogers, Versace and Herve Leger. For shoes, she typically wears silhouettes like heeled sandals, sharp pumps and sleek boots. When it comes to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
wonderwall.com

Zendaya turns 25: Celebrate her edgiest and most playful fashion

From Disney darling to history-making Emmy-winner, Zendaya has done a lot in her first 25 years. To celebrate the actress, singer and fashion star's 25th birthday on Sept. 1, 2021, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at her best edgiest and most playful moments, many of them put together by her longtime stylist, Law Roach… starting with this stunning creation she wore to the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards. The "Euphoria" and "Spider-Man" franchise star looked breathtaking in the dark green custom gown by Vera Wang featuring a sweetheart neckline and a sheer-illusion boned bodice. She channeled Old Hollywood with her wavy, long red locks and glamorous Cartier jewels. Keep reading for more…
BEAUTY & FASHION
romper.com

60 Famous People You Probably Didn’t Know Were Related

You may not realize it, but there are actually a lot of really famous family connections in the entertainment industry. Consider, for instance, brothers Chris and Liam Hemsworth, sisters Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, mother-daughter Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson, and of course, the Kardashians. But there are also a lot of family ties branching out across Hollywood (and the nation) that are lesser known, and those are some of the most interesting. In fact, there are at least 60 celebrities you probably didn’t know were related to each other, so prepare to be surprised.
RELATIONSHIPS
Hollywood Reporter

Supermodel Linda Evangelista Claims She’s “Permanently Deformed” After CoolSculpting Procedure

Linda Evangelista was one of the most famous and in-demand supermodels of the 1990s, recognized the world over for years of work that included countless campaigns, catwalks, Vogue covers and an iconic George Michael music video alongside Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Christy Turlington. But unlike her peers, not much has been seen of Evangelista in recent years and tonight she revealed the reason she disappeared from the public eye.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy