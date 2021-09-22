What’s Going On With Model Doutzen Kroes’s Anti-Vaxx Controversy?
Almost half of Americans still aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19, but they’re not all people who can’t take time off work or find childcare in order to get the shot. Sometimes vaccine resistance comes from the very top of the fashion and entertainment industries, as Dutch model and philanthropist Doutzen Kroes proved this week when she expressed her unwillingness to get vaccinated on Instagram. Below, find all the details on the drama that has surfaced around Kroes’s post:www.vogue.com
