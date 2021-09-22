CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unemployed workers forced to repay benefits by states – are you affected?

By Alice Grahns
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
SOME unemployed workers are being forced by states to repay benefits after they received more than they were due.

It comes as states were overwhelmed with unemployment benefit claims at the peak of the coronavirus crisis, leading to incorrect payouts.

Now, months down the line, some systems have flagged the payments as incorrect or that claims were accepted "in error", reports Business Insider.

It comes at a time when many of the affected households are still struggling financially.

For example, Brandel Cook who lost his bartender job during the pandemic, told Business Insider he's been asked to repay $4,500 in benefits.

The state of Missouri said Brandel was actually ineligible for the benefits he'd received due to limited availability.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Reyes, a restaurant worker in Ohio has been asked to repay all of the benefits she received, amounting to about $5,000.

She was only out of work temporarily - March 16 to May 16 2020 - but she told the site the payments were essential to survive.

The reports come after a TikTok user went viral in February over a demand from her state to pay back $4,620 in benefits.

Using the name thatgirlkelsie_98, the hair stylist said she couldn't work all of last year due to Covid and received $10,000 in unemployment benefits.

She added that she would've made four or five times that during the year if there were no restrictions.

However, she then received a letter from her state in February ordering her to pay back almost half of the benefits, which was money already spent.

According to a July report from the Government Accountability Office, states have overpaid unemployment benefits worth $12.9billion.

It added that most of those funds were overpayments, rather than fraud.

If you're affected by the overpayments, you'll be contacted by your state directly.

You may have grounds to appeal the decision, but this can be a complicated and long process.

Millions of unemployed Americans were left with no support over the Labor Day weekend as temporary Covid benefits ended.

It's estimated that around 7.5million Americans lost aid entirely when the payments - worth $300 extra a week - came to an end.

Meanwhile, millions more saw a reduced benefit payout each month.

It came after more than two dozen states decided to withdraw the support ahead of the September expiry date, with some as early as June.

We round up six moves you should make now if your unemployment benefits have ended.

Comments / 7

Wanda Floyd
5d ago

How about they go after all the money Biden gave to China then Americans should be good when we get it back

Reply
4
