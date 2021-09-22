CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snoop Dogg Says He's the NFT Influencer CozomoMedici

By Sabrina Toppa
The Street Crypto
The Street Crypto
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CWSxI_0c4RhcgC00

This week, rapper Snoop Dogg stunned the crypto community by announcing on Twitter that he was the popular NFT collector CozomoMedici, who owns more than $17 million in NFTs.

Learn how smart money is playing the crypto game. Subscribe to our premium newsletter - Crypto Investor.

Although celebrities like Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan, and Ellen DeGeneres have embraced crypto art, a Twitter poll initially suspected that the popular NFT influencer account, which has more than 38 thousand followers and has been known to boost NFT sales, was run by Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, or actor George Clooney.

However, Snoop Dogg dropped the pseudonym on Monday, Tweeting that he was, in fact, the owner.

Although the account has only been around since August, it has collected over 200 NFTs on OpenSea, where the artist has bought many digital collectibles for a million dollars or more. The account has also served as an influential player in the NFT space, helping get hundreds of thousands of dollars for Monica Rizzoli’s art piece "Fragments of an Infinite Field."

Since disclosing his true identity, Snoop Dogg crypto fans have humorously gifted the artist NFTs of joints, Snoop Dogg’s face on $100 bills, and depictions of Cozomo de Snoop.

Following the announcement, Snoop Dogg also gave away 1 ETH from "the Medici Vault" to a random user who reshared the Tweet.

Snoop Dogg is no stranger to NFT sales. In March 2021, Snoop Dogg unveiled his inaugural NFT collection, “A Journey with the Dogg,” which nostalgically honored the music entrepreneur‘s early memories as an artist. He released eight NFTs ranging from “Snoop Doge Coins,” “Diamond Joint,” “Deez Nuts,” and most simply, “NFTs.”

The name is inspired by Cosimo de' Medici, a 15th-century ​​banker that founded Italy’s Medici family, which was renowned for its wealth and influence.

