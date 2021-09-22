They took a stand against Amazon for their drivers. They say it cost them their businesses

I Saved Over $1800 On Amazon Hosting, and it didn’t cost anything except an hour of my time. I’m running three machines on AWS. Two are my blogs, and one is a personal Git server where I put work I’m not ready to share on public spaces (and when I say public spaces, I mean the private repositories offered by GitHub and GitLab. I don’t want to pay a ransom for my repo). I also like the ability to tinker with the server and make changes. I’m entirely in control of what happens on it, and that is something that satisfies my curiosity.

12 DAYS AGO