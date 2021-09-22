CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Officials: Many migrants from border camp staying in US

By The Associated Press
audacy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEL RIO, Texas (AP) — Many Haitian migrants camped in a small Texas border town are being released in the United States, two U.S. officials said Tuesday, undercutting the Biden administration’s public statements that the thousands in the camp faced immediate expulsion. Haitians have been freed on a “very, very...

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Homeland security secretary reveals majority of Haitian migrants at Del Rio camp in Texas admitted to US

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has revealed that the Biden administration began the asylum process for thousands of Haitian migrants who last week sat at a growing encampment near the border in Del Rio, Texas.Between 10,000 to 12,000 people from the camp, which at its peak was around 15,000 people, were admitted to the US on a conditional basis as their asylum claims are processed, the DHS secretary said on Sunday.Immigrant rights advocates and Democrats, including prominent Black lawmakers from the party like Rep Maxine Waters, had called for the Biden administration to admit all or some of the...
IMMIGRATION
UPI News

DHS secretary: Up to 12,000 Haitian migrants released into U.S.

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said Sunday that as many as 12,000 Haitian migrants who made their way to the U.S.-Mexico border have been released into the United States. In an interview with Fox News Sunday, Mayorkas said that approximately 10,000 to 12,000 migrants detained...
IMMIGRATION
Rebel Yell

5,000 more Haitian migrants could soon be released

(Washington) The number of 12,400 mostly Haitian migrants recently released after crossing the Mexican border in the US could rise in the coming days, with about 5,000 more currently detained after their illegal transit, the US Secretary of Homeland Security said on Sunday too. Posted on Sep 26, 2021 at...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Texas migrant camp empty, Haitians await word on their fate

No migrants are left at a Texas border encampment, about a week after nearly 15,000 people — most of them Haitians — huddled in makeshift shelters hoping for the chance to seek asylum.Some will get that chance, while the others will be expelled to their homeland. The Department of Homeland Security planned to continue flights to Haiti throughout the weekend, ignoring criticism from Democratic lawmakers and human rights groups who say Haitian migrants are being sent back to a troubled country that some left more than a decade ago.Meanwhile, Bruno Lozano, the mayor of Del Rio Texas, where...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
State
Arizona State
AFP

'Migrations will continue,' Haiti PM tells UN after border outrage

Haiti's leader told the UN Saturday that migrants would continue to try to reach more prosperous countries despite disturbing images of Haitians being detained on arrival in the United States. "In recent days, the images of the treatment of several of my compatriots on the border between Mexico and the United States have shocked more than one," acting Prime Minister Ariel Henry said in a pre-recorded video speech to the General Assembly. "Without wishing to contest the right of a sovereign state to control the accession of foreigners to its territory, or to send them back to their country of origin those who enter it illegally, we believe that many now prosperous countries have been built by successive waves of migrants and refugees," he added. Tens of thousands of migrants, mostly Haitians, have arrived in Texas at the border between Mexico and the United States since early September.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Daily Mail

Haitian migrants with the right color-coded passes are DUMPED at a border gas station in the US after: Up to 3K remain under the bridge and another camp has sprung up in Mexico

US officials are using color-coded tickets to grant Haitian migrants entry into the US, and are releasing many of the migrants at a gas station near the border that is used as a Greyhound bus stop. Migrants with blue or yellow tickets, signifying families and pregnant women respectively, are being...
IMMIGRATION
The Conversation U.S.

Haitian migrants at the border: An asylum law scholar explains how US skirts its legal and moral duties

The U.S.’s top envoy to Haiti resigned abruptly on Sept. 22, 2021, over the Biden administration’s “inhumane” treatment of Haitian migrants crossing the border via Mexico into Texas. The resignation came amid debate over the U.S. decision to deport thousands of Haitians entering the U.S. in search of asylum or a better life. Criticism over the policy mounted as images of U.S. Border Patrol agents on horseback and carrying whip-like cords while encountering migrants gained widespread media attention and criticism from the White House. Border agents denied using whips on migrants. The Conversation asked Karen Musalo, an expert on refugee law and...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Immigration#Mexico#Immigration Policies#Guatemala#Ap#Haitians#The Border Patrol#Coast Guard#Associated Press#Homeland Security#The White House#Republicans#Democrats#Central American#State
Fox News

Brandon Judd: Rewarding Del Rio migrants for illegally crossing our borders means they will keep coming

The Del Rio Bridge in Texas spanning the Rio Grande River from Mexico into the United States has become famous overnight. It is the scene of the largest makeshift camp of illegal immigrants and some of the most inhumane conditions imaginable in the history of the U.S. Border Patrol. By now, the world has viewed the constant aerial and ground footage as we all witness the largest single illegal immigration event in our history.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Mexico City
Country
Brazil
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

U.S. holds thousands of Haitian migrants under bridge in south Texas

DEL RIO, Texas — Thousands of Haitian migrants who have crossed the Rio Grande over the past 48 hours are sleeping outdoors under a border bridge in south Texas, creating a humanitarian emergency and a logistical challenge U.S. agents describe as unprecedented. Authorities in Del Rio, Texas, say more than...
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy