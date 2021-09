As students and professors gear up to return to class in person, they should give each other grace and help the transition flow as smoothly as possible. UTA announced Sept. 7 it will pivot to mainly in-person before Sept. 20 after the university reported a positivity rate of 1% since testing began. The fall 2021 semester marks the campus’s first semester to officially resume in-person activities since the pandemic started in March 2020.

