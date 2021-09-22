Jason Wu Fights Back Against Sweatpants With Dreamy Glamour and Exacting Craftsmanship

Sofia Richie’s latest campaign with Rolla’s Jeans gives major western vibes. The socialite’s second collection with the clothing brand features minimal basics that have the duality to be dressed up or down. Some of the clothes have ’90s straight fits, classic denim shorts and corduroy in Rolla’s signature styles like The Dusters Bootcut and Original Straight jean silhouettes. As for the color palette, the collection has a neutral feel with bleached blue denim and earth tones. The denim and corduroy pieces range from $99 to $139. This collection also has two exclusive items that are available online only, which include the Dusters Bootcut in Tobacco Cord and Original Straight in Brown Cord. The season 2 collection also features fun tops that feel trendy and young. Camisoles and a sweater make an appearance as well. Also added in the collection are shorts of many different colors and cuts that are also very versatile. The Rolla’s Jeans x Sofia Richie Season 2 collection releases today and are available on Rollasjeans.com, and some styles are available at retailers including Revolve, Free People, Hudson Bay Canada and Prism Boutique.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 5 DAYS AGO