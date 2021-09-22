CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Wu Fights Back Against Sweatpants With Dreamy Glamour and Exacting Craftsmanship

By Clifford Pugh
Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — During the heart of the pandemic, Jason Wu kept the fashion flag flying as one of the few designers to continue to present a live show during New York Fashion Week. The shows, presented in fall 2020 and winter 2021, were small, featuring Wu’s contemporary collection of knock-around clothing rather than the artfully executed day dresses and evening wear he is known for, and audiences were limited to a few heavily masked attendees.

