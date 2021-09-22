CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lil Nas X covers Dolly Parton’s hit ‘Jolene’

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
Lil Nas X is going country again.

The singer and rapper who is known for his mainstream hit “Old Town Road” has released a haunting version of Dolly Parton’s hit “Jolene.”

Some fans on the BBC Radio 1 YouTube channel said they got chills after listening to Lil Nas X’s rendition of the song.

Another said, “I love the new narrative this becomes with him singing it.”

One said his take on the song, with his “low husky voice,” is “Incomparable.”

Lil Nas X performed on BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge as part of the release of his debut album “Montero,” People magazine reported.

The publication said Lil Nas X and Parton are fans of each other. Parton said that while she had an opportunity to be on “Old Town Road,” she hoped to work with him on another project instead of being on a remix of his breakout hit.

Lil Nas X is not the first current music star to cover the nearly 50-year-old hit. Miley Cyrus, the White Stripes and Pentatonix have also put their own spin on the classic, Vogue reported.

