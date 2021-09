There have been rumblings that Zion Williamson is frustrated with the New Orleans Pelicans and that his camp is angling for him to be somewhere else in the near future. Williamson only added fuel to the fire when he spoke glowingly about playing at Madison Square Garden, with the NBA rumor hyenas jumping all over that as a sign that he wants to get traded to the New York Knicks.

