Playing Pokémon games is a great experience that many of us have experienced in our childhood. Meeting and working alongside you Pokémon, growing stronger together and overcoming adversity at the end of a long journey are things we end up growing very nostalgic for. Some grow attached to their Pokémon and want to take them on more adventures, similar to the characters in the anime series. If you're that kind of person, this guide is for you. It's possible to keep your Pokémon with you, no matter what generation they were caught in, but some transfers are more tricky than others.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO