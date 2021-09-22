CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Britney Spears shares sweet tribute to her sons for their birthdays

By Cassandra Stone
Motherly
Motherly
 5 days ago

In a new Instagram post, the pop icon is clearly a very proud mama.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m09Ws_0c4RgZjQ00

There's no doubt about it, Britney Spears loves her sons to the moon and back. In her latest Instagram post, she celebrates both of her sons, Preston and Jayden, in honor of their birthdays this month. It's rare that she talks about her kids (for myriad reasons), but when she does, well, it's incredibly sweet.

"My boys' birthdays were last week … and unfortunately they are growing up and want to do their own things .... I have to ask their permission to post them because they are extremely independent little men 🤷🏼♀️😂🥺 !!!"

She writes about her sons in the caption of a photo that reads, "There is nothing stronger than the love between a mother and son."

Spears, who shares both sons with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, says she marked their birthdays with a small party complete with ice cream cake. And then she perfectly described how we all feel as we watch our children grow up before our eyes and how bittersweet it all really is.

"It makes me crazy because they are so tall and geez they are still growing 😳😳😳 !!! They went to a dance last week and I cried for two days 😭😭😭 my babies in a suit !!! It's crazy !!! "

Spears has always respected her children's privacy, and now that they're teenagers she's still very aware that they should have a choice in how and when they appear on social media. She explains that she loves this about them, but that she basically still wants to tell the world how handsome and talented they are—because she's a mom, so of course she does!

She ends her post with a note to them directly: "And if they're reading this … which I'm pretty sure they're not … I love you two little devils so much 😈❤️😈 !!!"

Something tells me they'll find a way to read it, but if they don't—they already know how much their mom loves them, and always has.

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Britney Spears Still Wants One Part of Her Conservatorship to Stay in Place

The Britney Spears conservatorship case has brought forth several understandable concerns as Jamie Spears begins the process to step aside. But for anyone doubting that the pop star can’t handle it all alone, she’s asking for guidance once the conservatorship ceases to control her anymore — and it’s a really wise move for Britney. Apparently, she would like for Jodi Montgomery, who has been on her team as her care manager, to stick around after this entire legal mess is over, according to TMZ. That would mean taking on an adviser role to help her manage her household and to stay...
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Britney Spears's Custom Engagement Ring Features a Beautiful Engraving

Britney Spears is engaged! On Sept. 12, the singer announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari on Instagram. "I can't f*cking believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!" Britney wrote alongside a sweet video showing off her ring with Sam by her side. Sam also shared a photo of the two announcing the news, giving us a better view of Britney's classic round-cut diamond engagement ring.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

​Salma Hayek Shares Rare Photo With Her Daughter In 14th Birthday Tribute: ‘You’re Everything To Me’

Salma Hayek’s daughter Valentina is growing up so fast! The actress posted a rare picture with her mini-me in honor of her 14th birthday. Actress Salma Hayek can’t believe how much time has passed since she welcomed daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault with husband François-Henri Pinault. The Like A Boss actress, 54, paid tribute to her mini-me’s 14th birthday on September 21 with a heartfelt message accompanied by a rare photo of the two on Instagram. “My precious girl, you are everything to me,” she began.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Federline
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Britney Spears
Popculture

Pink's Husband Carey Hart Shares Sweet Photo of Son Jameson's First Day of Preschool

Parenting during a pandemic is fraught with challenges, so parents are doing their best to encourage their kids through It all. Among those parents are pop star Pink and her husband Carey Hart, and Hart shared a photo of their 4-year-old-son Jameson on his Instagram. Jameson was masked up and ready for his first day of school, and the former motocross racer was ready to hype his son up.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander reacts to her engagement

Britney Spears’ ex-husband of 55 hours, Jason Alexander, is wishing the “Lucky” pop star well following news of her recent engagement to actor Sam Asghari. “I’m always going to love her,” he said in a new interview. “If she’s happy with Sam and that’s going to happen, I’m happy for her.”
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Nick Lachey talks Britney Spears engagement, conservatorship wins: ‘I’m thrilled’

Nick Lachey is voicing his support for fellow teen pop sensation Britney Spears as she fights to regain control of her life. "For all of us who knew Britney … we all remember that little girl who started out on this journey," the 98 Degrees singer, 47, told Page Six in an exclusive interview while promoting his role as a judge on Fox’s new reality singing competition series, "Alter Ego."
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthdays
Hello Magazine

Rebel Wilson wows fans as she rocks iconic Britney Spears outfit

Rebel Wilson has shared a fun behind-the-scenes look at her new movie Senior Year - but it seems fans are divided on who inspired her outfit. The actress rocked a pink 1950s waitress outfit, with her blonde hair crimped and placed in high pigtails. But while the outfit seems to...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Britney Spears shares a rare glimpse into the lives of sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15

Britney Spears is sharing rare insight into the lives of her teen sons. Sean Preston and Jayden James — the boys she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline — turned 16 and 15 respectively earlier this month. Now back on Instagram, the pop star revealed how she celebrated their birthdays as well as some tidbits about their lives, making a point not to overshare.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Life and Style Weekly

Britney Spears Announces Engagement to Boyfriend Sam Asghari: ‘I Can’t Believe It!’

Heading to the altar! Britney Spears is engaged to boyfriend Sam Asghari after nearly five years of dating. The “Gimme More” singer, 39, shared the exciting news moments before the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards kicked off, garnering several congratulatory messages from fans. “I can’t f–king believe it!!!!!!” she wrote via Instagram alongside a video showing off her dazzling new diamond ring on Sunday, September 12.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Oops! She’s Posting Again: Britney Spears Reactivates Instagram

UPDATE (9/20): Britney Spears is back on Instagram after briefly deleting her account. The singer reactivated her account with some photographs from a recent trip to celebrate her engagement to Sam Asghari. “Some shots from my weekend getaway to celebrate my engagement with my … holy shit … FIANCÉ,” Spears wrote. “I still can’t believe it !!!! I couldn’t stay away from the gram too long so I’m back already!!!! Psss I took these in Palm Springs with clip in extensions!!!! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) ** Britney Spears deleted her Instagram Tuesday, September 14th,...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears’ Kids: Everything To Know About Her Boys, Sean & Jayden

Britney Spears has two sons, who are rarely seen in public with their famous mom. Learn all about the pop star’s boys here. Britney Spears‘ life has been a true rollercoaster lately. The 39-year-old singer recently celebrated some good news when she got engaged to longtime beau, Sam Asghari. But Brit’s really struggled amidst her ongoing conservatorship legal battle, in which she’s fighting to remove dad Jamie Spears as conservator of her estate. During this all, Britney has appeared to be spending most of her time away from her two children, sons Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15.
RELATIONSHIPS
Frankfort Times

Britney Spears' engagement ring engraved with 'Lioness' tribute

Britney Spears's engagement ring has been engraved with the word "Lioness". The 'Toxic' singer announced on Sunday (12.09.21) she had got engaged to Sam Asghari after almost six years together and it's been revealed the 27-year-old fitness trainer helped design her stunning diamond ring in collaboration with Forever Diamonds NY.
CELEBRITIES
Motherly

Motherly

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
403K+
Views
ABOUT

Motherly is a lifestyle brand that informs and inspires Millennial women through the journey of motherhood.

 https://www.mother.ly

Comments / 0

Community Policy