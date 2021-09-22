Victor supervisor ‘disappointed,’ ‘surprised’ about Constellation move to Rochester
VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — Constellation Brands is moving its headquarters from Victor to downtown Rochester, and taking hundreds of jobs with it. According to Victor Town Supervisor Jack Marren, Constellation will move its headquarters from the Ontario County town to the Aqueduct Building on East Broad Street in Rochester. Gov. Kathy Hochul is scheduled to make a formal announcement about this move at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Rochester.www.rochesterfirst.com
