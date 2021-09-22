Naperville North High School Closed For The Day As Police Investigate Threat

CHICAGO (CBS) — After first postponing the start of the school day due to a threat against the school, Naperville North High School has now closed for the day. “Naperville North High School will be closed for the entire day today, Wednesday, September 22, to allow the Naperville Police Department to further investigate a threat made against the school. Staff and students will not have access to the building while the police conduct their investigation and search of the facility,” District 203 said in a Facebook post.