Orange County, TX

Orange County COVID-19 updated numbers

By Van Wade
Orange Leader
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrange County COVID-19 weekly testing results for 9.21.21. 372 New Cases of COVID-19 have been reported for the period Sep 14- Sep 20. (201 confirmed, 171 probable). The highest number of cases reported last week were among the following three age groups:. 11-20yo (69 cases) 31-40yo (60 cases) 0-10yo (57...

