So close! Rower who left Cape Cod in June is about to arrive in France

French rower Guirec Soudée Guirec Soudée is about to arrive in France after more than 3 months at sea

CHATHAM, Mass. — A months-long solo mission to row across the Atlantic Ocean from Cape Cod to France is about to become a reality for a French man.

Guirec Soudée left Chatham in mid-June is about to arrive in Brittany, in the port city of Brest in northwestern France.

A team tracking his incredible journey says Soudée was about 160 nautical miles from his destination as of September 20th, but say he still has some challenges ahead.

GPS track of French rower Guirec Soudée Guirec Soudée left Chatham in June headed for France

“Arrival on the continental shelf means that the seabed is rising suddenly, that he will now undergo strong tidal currents,” according to the most-recent post to Soudée’s Instagram. “So he will arrive as he left, fighting against the currents, which will once again draw on his reserves, The adrenaline rush of the finish may not stop him!”

Soudée is expected to arrive this weekend, or possibly early next week.

