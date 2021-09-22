CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chatham, MA

So close! Rower who left Cape Cod in June is about to arrive in France

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yhyq6_0c4RfeEO00
French rower Guirec Soudée Guirec Soudée is about to arrive in France after more than 3 months at sea

CHATHAM, Mass. — A months-long solo mission to row across the Atlantic Ocean from Cape Cod to France is about to become a reality for a French man.

Guirec Soudée left Chatham in mid-June is about to arrive in Brittany, in the port city of Brest in northwestern France.

A team tracking his incredible journey says Soudée was about 160 nautical miles from his destination as of September 20th, but say he still has some challenges ahead.

[ Rower embarks on solo voyage from Trans-Atlantic to France ]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UEbUd_0c4RfeEO00
GPS track of French rower Guirec Soudée Guirec Soudée left Chatham in June headed for France

“Arrival on the continental shelf means that the seabed is rising suddenly, that he will now undergo strong tidal currents,” according to the most-recent post to Soudée’s Instagram. “So he will arrive as he left, fighting against the currents, which will once again draw on his reserves, The adrenaline rush of the finish may not stop him!”

Soudée is expected to arrive this weekend, or possibly early next week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0djMc5_0c4RfeEO00
GPS track of French rower Guirec Soudée Soudée's journey since leaving Chatham in June

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Scientists: Spanish volcano has entered 'low activity' phase

LOS LLANOS DE ARIDANE, Canary Islands — (AP) — A Spanish island volcano that has buried more than 500 buildings and displaced over 6,000 people since last week lessened its activity on Monday, although scientists warned that it was too early to declare the eruption phase finished and authorities ordered residents to stay indoors to avoid the unhealthy fumes from lava meeting sea waters.
SCIENCE
Boston 25 News WFXT

The Latest: New Zealand to allow home isolation to travelers

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand's prime minister says the government will start a pilot program of home-isolation for overseas travelers, ahead of what she expects to be increasing vaccination levels. Currently New Zealanders have to quarantine in hotels for two weeks when they return home from abroad. Prime Minister...
PFIZER
Boston 25 News WFXT

Strong quake rattles Greek island of Crete; 1 dead

ATHENS, Greece — (AP) — A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.8 struck the southern Greek island of Crete Monday morning, killing one person and injuring several more, authorities said. The quake sent people fleeing into the streets, while schools were evacuated. Repeated aftershocks were rattling the area,...
ENVIRONMENT
Boston 25 News WFXT

Small islands caught between tourism economy, climate change

NEW YORK — (AP) — Come visit the Maldives, its president entreated the world at this year's United Nations General Assembly, moments before switching to an impassioned plea for help combatting climate change. The adjacent appeals illustrated a central dilemma for many small island developing states: their livelihoods, or their lives?
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chatham, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Boston, MA
Chatham, MA
Sports
Boston 25 News WFXT

9-year-old competes for best kid’s mullet

Mullets were popular 30 years ago, but one kid who was born well after the fad faded is getting closer to maybe winning the best kid’s mullet in America. Greyson Reynolds, 9, is a competitor in the USA Mullet Championships and is a finalist in the kids’ division, WTHR reported.
KIDS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hurricane Sam is small but mighty; still well offshore

MIAMI — (AP) — Hurricane Sam was a powerful Category 4 storm in the Atlantic Ocean, but forecasters said late Sunday that it had peaked in intensity. Sam was centered well offshore from land Monday morning, located about 800 miles (1,290 kilometers) east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in an advisory. It was traveling northwest at 8 mph (13 kph).
MIAMI, FL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Rolling Stones pay tribute to Charlie Watts at start of US tour

The Rolling Stones paid tribute Sunday to their late drummer, Charlie Watts, while kicking off the first date of the U.S. leg of their “No Filter” tour in St. Louis. The show at The Dome at America’s Center began with the stage empty as a drumbeat played, CNN reported. Photos and videos of Watts were projected on four huge screens as a crowd of about 60,000 people shouted, “Charlie,” according to Reuters.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cape Cod#Atlantic Ocean#To France#French#Boston 25 News#Cox Media Group
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
54K+
Followers
68K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy