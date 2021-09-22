Plaquemine Bank to host 33rd annual Art Alert, announces judges

Plaquemine Bank and Trust Company will host the 33rd consecutive annual Art Alert Show on Oct. 27 and has issued its “Calling for Artists.”. The Art Alert Art Show is open to all natives and residents of Iberville and West Baton Rouge parishes. The art show is open to children under 10 years of age; children 10-13 years of age; young adults 14-18 years of age; and adults 18 and older (including both professional and non-professional artists.)