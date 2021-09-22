Virgil Neal Peacock, passed away in a Vivian, Louisiana hospital Friday morning, September 17, 2021. Neal was born to Virgil Lowell and Evelyn Langston Peacock, January 10, 1934, in the Huffines Community. He was a member of the Huffines Baptist Church and belonged to the Huffines and Watson Cemetery Associations. He was a member of the Bloomburg Masonic Lodge and a former member of the Queen City VFW. When his children were younger, Neal was a Boy Scout leader in Cub Scouts.