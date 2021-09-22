CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida Woman Gets 15 Years For Production And Distribution Of Child Porn

By National News
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V0tn3_0c4RezYc00

U.S. District Judge Wendy W. Berger has sentenced Lisa Vaughn, 23, Melbourne to 15 years in federal prison for producing and distributing videos depicting the sexual abuse of a child.

Vaughn was also ordered to serve a 10-year term of supervised release and register as a sex offender.

Vaughn had pleaded guilty on June 21, 2021.

According to court documents, on or about May 29, 2016, Person One contacted Vaughn through an online social media application.

At the time, Vaughn was 18 years old and resided in Melbourne, Florida. Person One portrayed himself as a 19-year-old male living in Florida named “David Brown.”

The two began, what Vaughn believed to be, an online romance that continued through 2017. Person One, in reality, was approximately 41 years old and lived in Oregon.

Throughout the conversations between Person One and Vaughn, Person One requested that Vaughn engage in sexual acts with a particular minor child (the “Child”) and Vaughn agreed. In total, Vaughn produced and distributed to Person One approximately 8 videos and 5 images of child sexual abuse material depicting Vaughn as she sexually abused the pre-teen Child.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jennifer M. Harrington.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Support journalism by clicking here to our gofundme or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Melbourne, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Melbourne, FL
Government
State
Oregon State
Melbourne, FL
Health
City
Melbourne, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Brown
The Free Press - TFP

Porch Pirate Steals Packages In Riverview

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL. – On September 21, 2021, at 3:01 p.m., an unknown white male stole several packages that were at the front door of a residence in the 14000 block of Highway 672 in Riverview. The suspect drove a red 2009-2010 Toyota Corolla and fled with 2 other subjects...
RIVERVIEW, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#Child Pornography#Sex Abuse#Fbi#Project Safe Childhood#The Department Of Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
The Free Press - TFP

Full Report: The Truth About The Arizona Audit

On Friday, former President Trump issued a statement denouncing the media for ignoring the results of the Arizona election audit. “The Fake News is lying about the Arizona audit report! The leaked report conclusively shows there were enough fraudulent votes, mystery votes, and fake votes to change the outcome of the election 4 or 5 times over,” said Trump.
ARIZONA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
64K+
Followers
10K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy