Florida Woman Gets 15 Years For Production And Distribution Of Child Porn

U.S. District Judge Wendy W. Berger has sentenced Lisa Vaughn, 23, Melbourne to 15 years in federal prison for producing and distributing videos depicting the sexual abuse of a child.

Vaughn was also ordered to serve a 10-year term of supervised release and register as a sex offender.

Vaughn had pleaded guilty on June 21, 2021.

According to court documents, on or about May 29, 2016, Person One contacted Vaughn through an online social media application.

At the time, Vaughn was 18 years old and resided in Melbourne, Florida. Person One portrayed himself as a 19-year-old male living in Florida named “David Brown.”

The two began, what Vaughn believed to be, an online romance that continued through 2017. Person One, in reality, was approximately 41 years old and lived in Oregon.

Throughout the conversations between Person One and Vaughn, Person One requested that Vaughn engage in sexual acts with a particular minor child (the “Child”) and Vaughn agreed. In total, Vaughn produced and distributed to Person One approximately 8 videos and 5 images of child sexual abuse material depicting Vaughn as she sexually abused the pre-teen Child.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jennifer M. Harrington.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Support journalism by clicking here to our gofundme or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.