Phil Davis looks like a man in limbo, stuck between the gatekeepers of the Bellator MMA light heavyweight division and the Russian champion who rules it. “Mr. Wonderful” finds himself at something of a career crossroads at an inopportune time, as he will confront American Top Team brute Yoel Romero in the Bellator 266 headliner on Saturday at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. Davis owns a 9-3 record across 12 appearances in the Scott Coker-fronted promotion. As durable as any modern mixed martial artist, the 36-year-old Pennsylvanian has never been stopped in his 29 bouts as a professional.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO