OPPO A55 4G render surfaces, may look different from the 5G model

Spigen ended up leaking the iPhone 13 case boxes a few days ago that gave us an idea about how the phone is going to look like. Today, just hours before the official iPhone 13 launch, we have our first look at the Spigen case lineup for iPhone 13 that shows the phone from various angles. Even though these are not first-party renders from Apple, these are more than enough to get the job done for anyone who wants to know how the phone looks.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO