CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

OPPO A55 4G render surfaces, may look different from the 5G model

By Rei Padla
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe OPPO A55 4G may be the next offering from the Chinese OEM. The phone’s render has just been unveiled although we believe it’s not the final and official design yet. It may be close to the final look but we won’t be surprised if it’s not the exact product design. The device shows a punch-hole camera and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor will still be a standard for this budget-friendly Android phone.

androidcommunity.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

T-Mobile exec says Samsung 'discontinuing' the Galaxy Note is hurting T-Mo customers

The tech world is currently being preoccupied with the recent iPhone 13 release, and in the midst of the hype created from the new iPhones, T-Mobile executive has been complaining about the Galaxy Note and Samsung's handling of the ongoing chip shortage, reports Fierce Wireless. EVP and CFO of the carrier Peter Osvaldik has criticized Samsung for falling short on the supply chain front.
BUSINESS
CNET

Best Samsung phones to buy in 2021

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 represent the top end of Samsung's phone line with its latest take on folding phones, while the more traditionally shaped Galaxy S21 Ultra showcases its specs and amazing cameras. But Samsung has always had a wide variety of handsets available, and more affordable phones such as the S20 FE offering great performance at a lower price than those more expensive phones.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#5g#Oppo#4g
SamMobile

Fresh Galaxy M52 5G leaked renders reveal frosty white color option

Another round of Galaxy M52 5G press renders leaked online. The images reveal a frosty white color option and reconfirm the overall design. Once again, the Galaxy M52 5G has three rear-facing cameras aligned vertically, a glossy, striped back panel, and an Infinity-O display. The Galaxy M52 5G can also...
CELL PHONES
talkandroid.com

Check out the leaked specs and renders of the upcoming Nokia G50 5G

Back with a rather familiar design is HMD Global whose upcoming Nokia G50 5G has been laid bare by a serial leaker with renders, specifications, and pricing on show. Packing in a big 6.82-inch HD+ display, the Nokia G50 5G offers a modest hardware list for around the €260 (~$306) mark that one might expect better, although HMD Global is promising two years of OS updates and three years of security patches for the device.
ELECTRONICS
wccftech.com

iPhone 13 Case Renders Show Us Everything We Need to Look At

Spigen ended up leaking the iPhone 13 case boxes a few days ago that gave us an idea about how the phone is going to look like. Today, just hours before the official iPhone 13 launch, we have our first look at the Spigen case lineup for iPhone 13 that shows the phone from various angles. Even though these are not first-party renders from Apple, these are more than enough to get the job done for anyone who wants to know how the phone looks.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Country
China
Apple Insider

iPhone 13 mmWave 5G support limited to US models

Apple is once again limiting mmWave 5G connectivity to certain devices, with only iPhone 13 units sold in the U.S. capable of accessing the speedy network bands. When Apple introduced 5G capabilities with iPhone 12 last year, it limited access to ultra-fast mmWave bands to handsets sold in the U.S. The tech giant was predicted to expand availability beyond its domestic market with iPhone 13, but it appears that the restriction will remain.
CELL PHONES
wccftech.com

Boost Mobile Samsung Galaxy A32 5G + Free 1-Month Unlimited Talk, Text & 5GB 5G/4G Data Is Up For A Massive Offer – Avail Now

Are you looking for a good quality smartphone but at a reasonable price? Well, look no further because here is the perfect deal for you. Wccftech offers an amazing discount on the Boost Mobile Samsung Galaxy A32 5G + Free 1-Month Unlimited Talk, Text & 5GB 5G/4G Data. The offer will expire in a couple of days, so get your hands on it right away.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Samsung W22 5G render leaks online showcasing design similar to Galaxy Z Fold3

Samsung has taken the charge of making foldable smartphones mainstream and has already launched several models in the market. The latest devices from the South Korean giant with foldable screens include the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3. Now, an upcoming foldable smartphone from Samsung, dubbed as Samsung W22...
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

What Are All the Different iPhone 13 Models?

At the California Streaming event in September 2021, Apple launched not one, two, or three new iPhones, but four new iPhones. These are the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, Pro, and Pro Max. Here, we’ll take a deep dive at everything you need to know about the brand new devices.
CELL PHONES
mobigyaan.com

Top OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G Tips, Tricks, and Quick Shortcuts

The OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G is the latest smartphone under the OPPO Reno series and it’s an all-rounder when it comes to the features, powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 CPU, commendable cameras, Android 11 out-of-the-box features with ColorS 11.3 on top. If you own the OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G (or OPPO Reno6 5G), here’s what you need to know if using it as a daily driver, take a look at the top OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G tips, tricks, quick shortcuts, and hidden features in ColorOS 11.3 to make the most out of it.
CELL PHONES
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

OnePlus Buds Z2 image renders surface, pair may be out next month

The OnePlus brand never settles. The motto isn’t just applied on the phones and the business but also on the wireless earbuds game. The company offers the OnePlus Buds series. It’s successful when it comes to the budget-friendly category. The OnePlus Buds Z was released last year as a cheaper wireless earbuds pair. Before that, there was the OnePlus Buds. A newer version is expected to be introduced and could be called the OnePlus Buds Z2. A few image renders have leaked and they will remind you of the OnePlus Buds Z.
ELECTRONICS
mobilesyrup.com

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 CAD renders surface showing familiar design

Samsung’s Tab A-series aren’t the company’s flagship devices, but they still offer a tablet form factor, pretty good specs and a reasonable price. The latest leak from the well-known Steve Hemmerstoffer and 91Mobiles is giving us our best look at Samsung’s upcoming Tab A8. The leakers shared CAD-based renders and...
CELL PHONES
Mac Observer

The iPhone 13 has Five Different 5G and LTE Configurations

The iPhone 13 lineup has five different configuration setups for 5G and LTE. This is the widest array of frequencies of any iPhone thus far (via PCMag). Until now, iPhones came in different configurations for the U.S., North America, Japan, China, and “rest of world.” But now there is a special iPhone 13 device for mainland China versus Hong Kong, as well as a Russian model for each of the new phones. Some models also have differences in the software, like China iPhones that hide the Taiwanese flag emoji.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Fairphone 4 5G specs, renders leaked

The Dutch-based Fairphone enterprise is perhaps best known for its focus on sustainability and environmentally friendly smartphone manufacturing process. While the brand is not as well known and may linger behind the bigger smartphone companies in terms of specs, it's rather popular for its uniquely modular mobile devices who are made with the full capability for home repair. In fact, Faiphone has been regularly releasing YouTube videos on how to DIY repair previous Fairphone generations.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Oppo A55 4G gets showed off in new renders ahead of launch

Earlier this year, Oppo unveiled the Oppo A55 5G smartphone in the Chinese market with specs like Dimensity 700 SoC, triple rear cameras, and a big battery. Now, the Chinese phone maker is planning to launch its 4G variant in a few markets as the device was spotted on Taiwan’s NCC certification. Today, 91Mobiles has exclusively revealed the renders of the device ahead of its launch.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

OPPO A55 live images leak via NCC Taiwan certification

Last week, two new OPPO smartphones, namely OPPO A16 and OPPO A55 were tipped to launch in India very soon. The former went official today, while the latter is yet to be introduced. Before the latter’s release, it has been spotted on NCC Taiwan with live images. Not much is...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy