OPPO A55 4G render surfaces, may look different from the 5G model
The OPPO A55 4G may be the next offering from the Chinese OEM. The phone’s render has just been unveiled although we believe it’s not the final and official design yet. It may be close to the final look but we won’t be surprised if it’s not the exact product design. The device shows a punch-hole camera and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor will still be a standard for this budget-friendly Android phone.androidcommunity.com
Comments / 0