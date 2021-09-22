Tariffs, barriers on ag products remain a mixed bag
Work continues to reduce or eliminate trade barriers on US ag products. Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack says the European Union has allowed the U.S. more time to satisfy health certificates for livestock. “We were deeply concerned that might impact and affect about a billion and a half dollars of the livestock sales in the EU and we continue to work with them to make sure that health certificate is doable and practical.”www.illinoisnewsnow.com
