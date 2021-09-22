CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Tariffs, barriers on ag products remain a mixed bag

By Macomb News Now
illinoisnewsnow.com
 5 days ago

Work continues to reduce or eliminate trade barriers on US ag products. Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack says the European Union has allowed the U.S. more time to satisfy health certificates for livestock. “We were deeply concerned that might impact and affect about a billion and a half dollars of the livestock sales in the EU and we continue to work with them to make sure that health certificate is doable and practical.”

www.illinoisnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
illinoisnewsnow.com

Vilsack says climate-smart ag practices can also be more productive

Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack is encouraging other nations to join the US in a “coalition for productivity growth”. Vilsack says production doesn’t have to suffer from utilizing climate-smart practices. “There are multiple ways, effective ways, right ways, value-driven ways to get to that goal,” he says. “And our system works well for our farmers. And there are a lot of other countries that feel similarly, which is why I think there is an interest in this coalition for productivity growth.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

Ag Trade: Export Inspections of U.S. Grain Remain Low Post-Ida

Reuters writer Karl Plume reported this week that, “U.S. grain exports slumped to their lowest level in years last week as shippers struggled to restart loading operations along the Louisiana Gulf Coast after Hurricane Ida flooded and damaged grain terminals and knocked out power across the region, preliminary data showed on Monday.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

China extends tariff exemption on 81 products from U.S.

BEIJING, Sept 16 (Reuters) - China's Ministry of Finance on Thursday said it would extend a tariff exemption for 81 products imported from the United States, including some shrimp and electric vehicle batteries, until April 16, 2022. The items had received exemptions from retaliatory tariffs imposed by China on U.S....
FOREIGN POLICY
illinoisnewsnow.com

U.S. pledges $10 billion to food security & systems

Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the U.S. is committing $10 billion to improve food systems in the U.S. and across the globe as part of the United Nation’s Food Systems Summit. The funds will be split equally between domestic and international efforts. “On a more inclusive food system focused on...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Vilsack
The Independent

Energy crisis: Government strikes deal to restart CO2 production as Ofgem orders firms to pay tariff

The government has reached a deal with American firm CF Industries to restart carbon dioxide production at its UK plants in Cheshire and Teesside.Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng met with the company over the weekend, after it had stopped work at its plants following a spike in global gas prices.The halt in production has led to a food production crisis, as CO2 is used widely in food processing, from packaging meat and other foodstuffs to providing the carbonation in beer and other fizzy drinks.It comes as the government’s cap on energy prices looks set to rise by a further £178...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

Bzaar bags $4M to enable US retailers to source home, lifestyle products from India

The U.S.-based company announced Monday that it raised $4 million in seed funding, led by Canaan Partners, and including angel investors Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal, PhonePe founders Sameer Nigam and Rahul Chari, Addition founder Lee Fixel and Helion Ventures co-founder Ashish Gupta. Nishant Verman and Prasanth Nair co-founded Bzaar in...
BUSINESS
Alissa Rose

Experts Worried About Food Shortage In America.

Certain foods are harder to find because of shortages of a few items at grocery stores and higher expenses overall. If you've noticed your grocery store items looking a little empty right now, you're not the only one. The supply chain issues various shortages of particular ingredients.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Mixed Bag#Trade Barriers#Tariffs
The Independent

Russia says it's in sync with US, China, Pakistan on Taliban

The United States China, Russia and Pakistan are working together to ensure that Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers keep their promises, especially to form a genuinely representative government and prevent extremism from spreading, Russia’s foreign minister said Saturday. Sergey Lavrov said representatives from Russia, China and Pakistan had traveled to the Qatari capital of Doha and then to Afghanistan’s capital Kabul to engage with both the Taliban and representatives of “secular authorities” — former president Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, who headed the ousted government’s negotiating council with the Taliban.Lavrov said the interim government announced by the Taliban does...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

EU-US to seek shared tech rules despite French ire

The EU and US will this week embark on a tricky effort to deepen ties on tech regulation, but with France resisting the project in the wake of a row with Washington over a submarine deal. High-level talks will begin in the US city of Pittsburgh on Wednesday despite efforts by Paris to delay the meeting in retaliation for a pact between the US, Australia and Britain -- dubbed AUKUS -- that saw Canberra scrap a multi-billion-dollar submarine order from France. The EU-US Trade and Tech Council was set up after a summit in June to look at issues including trying to attune their strategies on regulating internet giants and defend democratic values. The council came at the request of the Europeans, who are seeking concrete signs of increased transatlantic cooperation after years of tension under former president Donald Trump, especially over trade.
U.S. POLITICS
TheConversationCanada

Meng for the two Michaels: Lessons for the world from the China-Canada prisoner swap

As Canada celebrates the return of the “two Michaels,” it’s worth asking what this hostage diplomacy saga tells us about Canada-China relations and global affairs more broadly. Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were airborne soon after Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, held in Vancouver, reached a deferred prosecution agreement with the United States government. Both China and Canada can claim to have achieved their goals — the two Michaels flew back to Canada to be greeted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau while Meng Wanzhou had a triumphant return to China. But China has emerged the big winner after quietly signalling its willingness...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Vietnam
AFP

France to double Covid vaccine doses for poorer countries

France will double the number of vaccine doses it will send to poorer countries to 120 million, President Emmanuel Macron pledged on Saturday, in a video broadcast during the Global Citizen concert in Paris. "France pledges to double the number of doses it is giving," he added.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

China's factories, households grapple with power cuts

Global shoppers face possible shortages of smartphones and other goods ahead of Christmas after power cuts to meet government energy use targets forced Chinese factories to shut down and left some households in the dark. In the northeastern city of Liaoyang, 23 people were hospitalized with gas poisoning after ventilation in a metal casting factory was shut off following a power outage, according to state broadcaster CCTV. No deaths were reported.A components supplier for Apple Inc.'s iPhones said it suspended production at a factory west of Shanghai under orders from local authorities.The disruption to China s vast manufacturing industries...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
illinoisnewsnow.com

Germany retooling pork industry as ASF spreads

African swine fever continues to spread in Germany and the country’s ag minister says she will realign the pork industry to ensure its future. The ministry says the latest initiative will reorganize the entire pork chain in all aspects from concepts to financing. The federal agriculture ministry says the German...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

UK mulls calling in army to help ease gas shortage at pumps

Lines of cars formed at some British gas stations for a fourth day on Monday, as the government mulled sending in the army to help ease supply disruption triggered by a shortage of truck drivers.Brian Madderson, chairman of the Petrol Retailers Association, said training had been taking place “in the background” for military personnel to drive tankers, though the government has not announced whether troops will be deployed.The association, which represents almost 5,500 independent outlets, said Sunday that about two-thirds of its members were reporting that they had run out of fuel, as the driver shortage set off a...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Asian shares mixed as virus fears cloud economic outlook

Asian shares were mixed Monday, as fears of further waves of coronavirus outbreaks clouded the economic outlook for the region, tempering gains. Japan s benchmark Nikkei 225 was little changed in afternoon trading, inching up less than 0.1% to 30,254.01 after zigzagging earlier in the day. Australia s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.8% to 7,404.30. South Korea's Kospi added 0.2% to 3,131.83. Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.7% to 24,360.55, while the Shanghai Composite shed 0.6% to 3,591.49.Japan's ruling party holds an election later this week to choose a leader, who is likely to succeed Yoshihide Suga as prime minister...
MARKETS
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Hispanic Heritage Month, by the numbers | The Numbers Racket

According to the 2020 census count, people who identified themselves as Hispanic or Latino comprised  the second-largest ethnic group in the U.S., accounting for more than 18 percent of the population, or more than 62 million people.  The post Hispanic Heritage Month, by the numbers | The Numbers Racket appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy