MLB

Pirates' Mitch Keller: Credited with fifth win

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Keller (5-11) gave up seven hits and four walks in 5.2 innings Tuesday, getting the win in a 6-2 decision over Cincinnati. The victory was just his second in 11 starts dating back to May. Keller likely pitched better than his line, which included a pair of four-pitch walks to Jonathan India. He faced a season-high 25 batters as the organization tries to salvage a disappointing 2021 from one of its former top prospects. Keller has compiled a 5.96 ERA and 1.75 WHIP in 93.2 innings, keeping fantasy managers on the sidelines.

