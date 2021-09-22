Lions' Ifeatu Melifonwu: Lands on IR
The Lions placed Melifonwu (thigh) on injured reserve Wednesday. Melifonwu will miss at least three weeks with the move to IR, but he could possibly be out longer as Coach Dan Campbell said Tuesday the rookie third-round pick will be sidelined for a "significant amount of time." With Jeff Okudah (Achilles) already out for the year, Detroit's secondary has grown thin. The Lions signed Daryl Worley off their practice squad, but AJ Parker and Bobby Price are the most likely candidates to see increased snaps during Melifonwu's absence.www.cbssports.com
