BOSTON (CBS) — Josh Gordon is once again eligible to play in the National Football League. The NFL reinstated Gordon on Friday, making him eligible to sign with any team and play as soon as Week 4. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news, and he shared a comment from Gordon’s agent. Josh Gordon’s new agent @ZacHiller from @LAASportsEnt: “We are grateful that the NFL appreciates the work that Josh put in and now he has earned another opportunity to be part of this league. We are proud of Josh, and I know all the fans can’t wait to see him on Sundays.” — Adam...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO