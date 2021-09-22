CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Lions' Daryl Worley: Signed to active roster

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

The Lions signed Worley from their practice squad to their active roster Wednesday. Worley may be thrust into action early as the Lions are without Jeff Okudah (Achilles) for the season and recently placed Ifeatu Melifonwu (thigh) on IR. The 26-year-old spent time with Buffalo, Dallas and Las Vegas last season. He saw the most action as a member of Cowboys, where he appeared in seven contests and registered 14 tackles and one pass deflection.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#Cowboys#American Football
nfltraderumors.co

Lions Make Six Roster Moves

The Detroit Lions announced a series of roster moves on Saturday ahead of their Week 3 game against the Steelers. Lions elevated K Ryan Santoso to their active roster. Lions placed DE Kevin Strong on injured reserve. Lions signed LS Beau Brinkley and P Lachlan Edwards to their practice squad.
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

Detroit Lions elevate K Ryan Santoso to active roster, place DL Kevin Strong on IR

The Detroit Lions made two roster moves ahead of their Week 3 game with the Baltimore Ravens, elevating kicker Ryan Santoso from the practice squad to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement, and placing defensive lineman Kevin Strong on injured reserve. The Lions’ kicker position has been a roller...
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Jimmy Smith Is Active Against Lions

After testing his ankle in warmups, veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith is active and will make his 2021 season debut against the Detroit Lions. Smith was a full participant in practice Friday for the first time since suffering his injury early in training camp. His return will be welcomed by a...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former 49ers, Saints LB Has Reportedly Passed Away At 37

Former San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints linebacker Parys Haralson has passed away at 37. Haralson was a fifth-round pick for the 49ers out of Tennessee in 2006. He played seven seasons for the team before finishing his career with two years in New Orleans. In nine years, Haralson...
NFL
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are finalizing their QB depth chart ahead of the 2021 season. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks have released veteran backup Sean Mannion to make way for second-year quarterback Jake Luton. Mannion was selected with a third-round pick in the 2015 draft by the...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Browns WR David Patten has passed away

Longtime NFL wide receiver, and one-time Cleveland Brown, David Patten has passed away unexpectedly. Patten was just 47. TMZ Sports reports that Patten was killed in a motorcycle accident in his native South Carolina. Patten is best-known for his seasons with the New England Patriots from 2001-2004, where he was...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Patrick Mahomes Had A Message For Mayfield After Game

Now that hopefully the dust has settled and the bitterness of the Week 1 loss for the Cleveland Browns to the Kansas City Chiefs is a little more palatable, we can reflect on something that happened postgame. In our haste to report the happenings of the game with its positive...
NFL
E! News

How Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek Won Big in the Game of Love

Watch: Celebrity Couples Who Pack on the PDA at Sporting Events. Six years later and the scoreboard does not lie: In the game of love, Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski and Camille Kostek are winning. As another NFL season officially kicks off Sept. 9, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are already favored to...
NFL
reviewjournal.com

Lopsided action on Raiders-Ravens at Las Vegas sportsbooks

Bettors are all over the Raiders in their season opener against the Ravens on “Monday Night Football” at Allegiant Stadium. Baltimore dipped to a consensus 3½-point favorite over the Raiders on Monday at Las Vegas sportsbooks after the number dropped from 4½ to 4 last week. “We definitely need the...
GAMBLING
247Sports

Bruce Arians: Buccaneers coach says it's 'a shame' Dak Prescott had to face Tom Brady

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott grabbed the attention of the country on Thursday night with his performance in a narrow loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While Prescott’s play earned him tons of praise and respect, it was not enough to overcome one major hurdle. Going against Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, it was always going to be an uphill battle, according to Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy