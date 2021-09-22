Lions' Daryl Worley: Signed to active roster

The Lions signed Worley from their practice squad to their active roster Wednesday. Worley may be thrust into action early as the Lions are without Jeff Okudah (Achilles) for the season and recently placed Ifeatu Melifonwu (thigh) on IR. The 26-year-old spent time with Buffalo, Dallas and Las Vegas last season. He saw the most action as a member of Cowboys, where he appeared in seven contests and registered 14 tackles and one pass deflection.