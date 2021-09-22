Pirates' Colin Moran: Hitless in Cincinnati

Overton is listed as the Pirates' scheduled starter for Monday's game against the Reds in Cincinnati, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Overton will return to the hill on three days' rest, as he most recently covered 2.2 innings while starting in a bullpen game in a 12-6 loss to the Phillies on Thursday. Due to the quick turnaround, Overton isn't expected to work deep into Monday's outing regardless of how he performs, which could make it difficult for him to qualify for a win. After the start against the Reds, Overton will tentatively line up for his second turn of the week in a rematch with Cincinnati in Pittsburgh over the weekend.

MLB ・ 4 HOURS AGO