Pirates' Colin Moran: Hitless in Cincinnati

 5 days ago

Moran went 0-for-5 with a pair of strikeouts in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Reds. He's slashing .175/.279/.246 with one homer and 11 RBI in 68 September plate appearances. Even with red-hot Yoshi Tsutsugo available to take away playing time at first base, Moran has started 15 of 19 games since August. It's possible Moran is still feeling the effects of a wrist injury that sidelined him in July. Whatever the reason, he hasn't sustained the start that saw him slash .297/.352/.468 through May.

