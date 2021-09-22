Pirates' Colin Moran: Hitless in Cincinnati
Moran went 0-for-5 with a pair of strikeouts in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Reds. He's slashing .175/.279/.246 with one homer and 11 RBI in 68 September plate appearances. Even with red-hot Yoshi Tsutsugo available to take away playing time at first base, Moran has started 15 of 19 games since August. It's possible Moran is still feeling the effects of a wrist injury that sidelined him in July. Whatever the reason, he hasn't sustained the start that saw him slash .297/.352/.468 through May.www.cbssports.com
