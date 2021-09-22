CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
20% of Americans are in favor of overturning Roe v Wade, new poll claims

By Christina Coulter For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Americans around the country have little desire for the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, with just 20 percent of respondents calling for the reversal of the landmark 1973 decision in a recent poll.

The survey by the centrist Marquette Law School, released Wednesday, comes on the heels of Texas's new ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

Just 20 percent of 1,411 respondents to Marquette's poll favors overturning Roe v. Wade, with 50 percent opposed and 29 percent reporting that they had no opinion.

Two other polls also wanted to keep the status quo. In a poll by Monmouth University, 62 percent of 802 Americans said Roe v. Wade should be left as-is, and 67 percent of respondents said they 'generally agree' with the Supreme Court ruling.

Just three in ten polled by Marquette agreed with the Texas law, with 46 percent opposed. Quinnipiac found that 51 percent of those 1,210 polled felt abortion should be legal even after a fetal heartbeat has been detected at six weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y0RoF_0c4ReLgu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u9Qlr_0c4ReLgu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a1Pcg_0c4ReLgu00
The majority of those polled by Marquette - seven in ten - disapprove of 'having private citizens use lawsuits to enforce [a fetal heartbeat law] instead of having government prosecutors handle these cases.'

81 percent of the Marquette respondents disapprove of 'giving $10,000 to... citizens who successfully file abortion lawsuits,' a controversial element of the Texas abortion law.

The polls have been released a month before the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments for Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Association, which would ban abortions in Mississippi after 15 weeks of pregnancy - challenging Roe v. Wade directly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K3T6s_0c4ReLgu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hsNGy_0c4ReLgu00
The majority of Americans polled by Marquette - 45 percent - said that the Supreme Court has reduced rights of women seeking abortions over the past 15 years.

In recent years, many GOP-led states, emboldened by the more conservative makeup of the Supreme Court, have passed restrictions to abortion access with higher frequency.

At 48 percent, nearly half of those interviewed by Quinnipiac would like to see easier access to abortions in the US.

According to the polls, most Americans have nuanced views on abortion rights - about half of those polled by Quinnipiac and Monmouth said that their feelings on abortion laws fell somewhere between 'always legal' and 'always illegal.'

