NYC Beer Distributor Spikes CNG Fleet With Volvo Electric Trucks
Whelp, that was fast. Compressed natural gas was supposed to be the clean fuel of the future, but now electric trucks are barreling into CNG territory. The latest example is an especially interesting one because it combines Volvo Trucks North America with the EV charging firm AMPLY Power to provide a beer distributor in New York City with the triple whammy of maximum uptime, cost savings, and reduced emissions from the local power grid.cleantechnica.com
Comments / 0