NYC Beer Distributor Spikes CNG Fleet With Volvo Electric Trucks

We all want to see the EV revolution succeed, and we know there are barriers that need to be overcome for that to happen. The price of electric cars has to drop and range has to increase. We need more chargers, the president says, but what kind of chargers? Currently, in America, there are three leading charging standards — Tesla, CHAdeMO, and CCS — and each one uses its own connector. You can’t plug a CHAdeMO charging cable into a CCS port and you can’t plug a Tesla Supercharger directly into your Nissan LEAF.

