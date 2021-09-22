CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC Beer Distributor Spikes CNG Fleet With Volvo Electric Trucks

By Tina Casey
CleanTechnica
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhelp, that was fast. Compressed natural gas was supposed to be the clean fuel of the future, but now electric trucks are barreling into CNG territory. The latest example is an especially interesting one because it combines Volvo Trucks North America with the EV charging firm AMPLY Power to provide a beer distributor in New York City with the triple whammy of maximum uptime, cost savings, and reduced emissions from the local power grid.

cleantechnica.com

Comments / 0

 

Cars
CleanTechnica

Laser Treatment Shows Potential for Reducing Industrial Chemical Processing for Vehicles

Long-lasting protection from corrosion is essential for materials used for vehicles and aircraft to ensure structural integrity amid extreme operating conditions. Two chemical pre-treatment processes are widely used in industrial settings to prepare for coating adhesion and protect aluminum alloy surfaces against corrosion. While highly regulated, both processes use large quantities of hazardous compounds with known environmental and health risks.
ECONOMY
CleanTechnica

Electric Construction Equipment From Volvo CE Passes One Year Test With Flying Colors

Volvo Construction Equipment (no relation to Volvo Cars) is working to create construction equipment and has developed two battery-powered construction vehicles — the ECR25 electric compact excavator and the L25 electric compact wheel loader. Both have been put through a year of trials in Southern California and both have received enthusiastic praise from those who used them at various job sites.
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

Volvo's Electric Excavator And Loader Make Great Diesel Alternatives

Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) has announced the results of a pilot project in Southern California with the ECR25 Electric compact excavator and L25 Electric compact wheel loader. For nearly a year, Volvo CE has been testing these battery-powered machines with multiple customers on job sites. The goal was to...
ECONOMY
Norristown Times Herald

Volvo Eliminating Leather from All-Electric Vehicles

Volvo has announced that it will no longer use animal-sourced leather in its all-electric vehicles (EVs). The first EV unavailable with animal leather will be the new C40 Recharge, which will arrive later this year. It won't be the last to ditch genuine leather. In making the announcement, Volvo said that every EV it produces would be leather-free. Since the automaker plans on having half of its sales volume be fully electric by 2025 and 100 percent by 2030, that's a fair number of cow-free interiors.
CARS
Carscoops

Volvo Going Leather-Free In Electric Models Starting With The C40 Recharge

Volvo is the latest company to join the leather-free movement, announcing that starting with the Volvo C40 Recharge, all of its fully electric models will be completely leather-free. Given that Volvo will be an electric-only automaker by 2030, this means that the Swedish company is saying goodbye to leather for...
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Volvo Plans to Make All Electric Cars Leather-Free

Making vehicles more sustainable doesn’t just involve reducing carbon emissions. It also involves using renewable, sustainable materials instead of producing new parts from scratch every time. Volvo is one car manufacturer that's taking the necessary steps to improve sustainability by planning to not use leather in all of its future vehicles.
BUSINESS
CleanTechnica

Sign Up For A Local “National Drive Electric Week” Event

National Drive Electric Week runs from September 25th—October 3rd this year and serves as a nationwide celebration to heighten awareness around electric cars. There are hundreds of events scheduled all across the US and Canada. If you own an electric car, go! It’s a great way to meet other EV owners and have some fun.
CARS
CleanTechnica

GM Reveals Details Of Its Ultium Electric Motors

In the old days of cars, cubic inches were the first thing on everyone’s mind. In the new world of electric cars, efficiency is the key parameter. More efficient cars go further on a single charge and may need smaller (and less expensive) batteries to meet the needs of the motoring public.
ECONOMY
