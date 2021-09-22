CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

U.S. Stocks Rise as Fears Over Evergrande Ebb

By Previous Previous post:
stockxpo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMajor U.S. share benchmarks opened higher as concerns over giant property developer China Evergrande Group eased somewhat and investors awaited an update from the Federal Reserve on its plans to dial back stimulus. The S&P 500 rose 0.5% in early New York trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 183...

stockxpo.com

Comments / 0

Related
stockxpo.com

Stock Futures Rise to Start the Week

U.S. stock futures ticked higher ahead of data that are expected to show rising demand for durable goods. S&P 500 futures gained 0.3% and futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%. The contracts don’t necessarily predict market moves after the markets open. In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600...
STOCKS
investing.com

The Correction Is Over As Market Rises. Time To Buy Stocks?

The correction is now officially over as the market regained its 50-day moving average leading us to buy stocks. With the market finishing in the green on Friday after a large gap down to open the week such confirmed the bullish trend is still intact. This week, chock full of economic data and Fed speakers, will be important to fully determine whether the key support will hold.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nasdaq Composite Index#Evergrande Group
stockxpo.com

Stock Futures Waver; Oil Prices Near Three-Year High

U.S. stock futures wobbled, bond yields rose and oil hit its highest level in nearly three years, as investors bet on further economic reopening, but remained concerned about supply-chain disruptions. Futures tied to the S&P 500 edged down 0.4%, suggesting the broad-market index is set to end its three-day rise....
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Stocks open mostly lower as Treasury yields continue rise

Stocks opened mostly lower Monday, with the rate-sensitive tech and communication services sectors under pressure as Treasury yields continued to rise. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 89 points, or 0.3%, at 34,887, while the S&P 500 fell 0.2% to 4,447. The Nasdaq Composite shed 0.6% to 14,955. Treasury yields extended a rise that followed last week's Federal Reserve policy meeting, with the rate on the 10-year note briefly topping 1.5%. The 10-year yield remains up 3.3 basis points at 1.493%. Yields and debt prices move in opposite directions.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
China
MarketWatch

Acceleron's stock gains 3.9% on acquisition report

Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. gained 3.9% in premarket trading on Monday after Bloomberg reported Friday that an unnamed buyer is considering spending $11 billion to buy the company. Acceleron markets one approved therapy, Reblozy, which is used to treat anemia in some people with the blood disorder beta thalassemia. The company's stock has gained 31.0% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 is up 18.6%.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

3 Stocks Trading Below Earnings Power Value

When screening the market for stocks that are trading at or below their fair prices, one tool investors can use is the earnings power value (EPV). The EPV was created by Bruce Greenwald, a former professor at Columbia University and a well-known value investor. Greenwald was looking for ways to bypass the series of guesswork choices that must be made when trying to evaluate the intrinsic value of a stock through the discounted cash flow valuation model. The EPV is calculated as the adjusted earnings divided by the weighted average cost of capital.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow books longest win streak in 2 months but gains fade at Monday's end and S&P 500 and Nasdaq close lower

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished higher Monday, but the index managed to notch a fourth straight session of gains, but the blue-chip index ended well off the best levels of the session and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed lower. Notably, small-capitalization stocks advanced sharply on the session, aided by a gain in energy shares which themselves were helped by a rally in crude-oil prices , rising to the highest level in about three years. The Dow closed about 71 points, or 0.2%, higher at 34,870, but ended well off its intraday peak at 35,061.12. The fourth straight session for blue chips matched its longest string of gains since the period ended Aug. 25. The S&P 500 index ended off 0.3% at 4,443, while the Nasdaq Composite Index finished the session down 0.5% at 14,970, on a preliminary basis. Meanwhile, the small-cap Russell 2000 index rose over 1% on the session. The moves for stocks came as the benchmark 10-year Treasury note touched 1.5%, its highest level since June, while the 30-year Treasury bond yield rose above 2%, marking its highest level since around mid August.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Stocks Finish Mixed as Energy Rallies

U.S. stocks wobbled Monday, bond yields rose and oil hit its highest level in nearly three years as investors bet on further economic reopening but remained concerned about supply-chain disruptions. Oil prices rose as supply constraints continued to draw on inventories around the world and the rally in natural gas...
STOCKS
investing.com

Asian Stocks Down Over Rising U.S. Treasury Yields, Oil Rally

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly down on Tuesday morning, with investors digesting soaring U.S. Treasury yields that weighed on U.S. counterparts, alongside an oil rally that triggered inflationary concerns. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 0.68% by 9:57 PM ET (1:57 AM GMT) and South Korea’s KOSPI fell 0.82%.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

3 Stocks Trading With a Margin of Safety

When looking for bargains, investors could be interested in the following stocks since their share prices are trading below the intrinsic value calculated by GuruFocus’ free cash flow-based discounted cash flow calculator. Additionally, Wall Street has issued positive recommendation ratings for these companies, which means that they expect higher share...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy