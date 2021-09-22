CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rihanna Paired an Ultra Low-Cut Top with a Black Lace Bra for Dinner

By Tessa Petak
In Style
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRihanna seems to always be making a case for lingerie dressing, but her latest outfit has us convinced it's going to be the biggest trend this fall. The multi-hyphenate stepped out for dinner on Tuesday in Santa Monica after Amazon Prime Video released the trailer for her highly-anticipated Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 show, which airs on the platform this Friday. Her outfit was subtly sexy and chic at the same time, and makes lingerie dressing actually achievable for us normal folk who don't want to wear full-on underwear in public.

