22-Year-Old Westchester Man Faces Host Of Charges After 100 MPH Chase, Crash, Police Say
A 22-year-old Westchester County man was arrested for allegedly fleeing police during a traffic stop and causing a wrong-way crash on the Taconic State Parkway. On Saturday, Sept. 18, troopers attempted to stop a 2021 Dodge Charger for vehicle and traffic law violations in the southbound lanes on the Taconic State Parkway near the Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park in Yorktown, according to New York State Police.dailyvoice.com
Comments / 0