CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Westchester County, NY

22-Year-Old Westchester Man Faces Host Of Charges After 100 MPH Chase, Crash, Police Say

By Nicole Valinote
dailyvoice.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 22-year-old Westchester County man was arrested for allegedly fleeing police during a traffic stop and causing a wrong-way crash on the Taconic State Parkway. On Saturday, Sept. 18, troopers attempted to stop a 2021 Dodge Charger for vehicle and traffic law violations in the southbound lanes on the Taconic State Parkway near the Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park in Yorktown, according to New York State Police.

dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

GOP blocks debt limit hike, government funding

Senate Republicans on Monday evening blocked a measure to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, carrying through on their threat to not deliver votes for a Democratic measure to raise the government's borrowing limit. The vote tally was 48-50. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure. No...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
City
New Rochelle, NY
Westchester County, NY
Cars
Westchester County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Yorktown, NY
The Associated Press

Hospitals fear staffing shortages as vaccine deadlines loom

Hospitals and nursing homes around the U.S. are bracing for worsening staff shortages as state deadlines arrive for health care workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. With ultimatums taking effect this week in states like New York, California, Rhode Island and Connecticut, the fear is that some employees will quit or let themselves be fired or suspended rather than get the vaccine.
HEALTH SERVICES
Reuters

U.S. murders soar nearly 30% in 2020, FBI reports

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The number of murders in the United States rose nearly 30% in 2020 and overall violent crime rose for the first time in four years, the FBI said in its annual crime report on Monday, in a surge experts attribute in part to COVID-19 hardships. Murder...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Franklin D. Roosevelt

Comments / 0

Community Policy