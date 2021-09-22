Toy shortages, supply chain among reasons to start holiday shopping now, experts say
(NEW YORK) — Every year, many of us talk about doing our holiday shopping early. But this year, you may want to get started sooner rather than later. That’s because experts are warning of possible shortages and delays on everything from toys to artificial Christmas trees due to COVID-related supply chain issues, as well as the record-breaking cargo surge reported by the Marine Exchange of Southern California.whee.net
