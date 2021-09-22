AMC ‘Fear Fest’ 2021 Features A Stephen King Movie Marathon

"It makes my heart happy that people like our family films," Zelda Adams gushed. When the Adams family – John Adams, Toby Poser, and daughters Lulu and Zelda – talk about family films, it's not what you might think. They started making backyard features in 2012, but it was their fifth, 2019's supernatural chiller The Deeper You Dig, that made them lo-fi horror stars. A breakout success from Fantasia and Fantastic Fest, it was a zero-budget smash, was quickly acquired by MPI and Dark Sky Films, and is currently available through horror-streaming experts Shudder. Now the same has happened with their follow-up, Hellbender, before its festival run even began. John said, "We wake up every day. 'You guys, it's on Shudder, and we're not even out yet!'"

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO