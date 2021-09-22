CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AMC ‘Fear Fest’ 2021 Features A Stephen King Movie Marathon

By Paul Wolfe
 5 days ago
9:45 a.m. - The Dead Zone. 7:45 p.m. - Carrie (2013) 10:00 p.m. - Carrie (1976) Fans of Stephen King-inspired movies will have a new one to see soon. Back in May, production began on a reboot of the 1984 film, Firestarter. The movie is derived from the 1980 Stephen King novel by the same name. The story is about a girl who develops the ability to start fires with her mind. She's abducted by a top-secret government agency in an attempt to hardness her pyrokinesis powers to be used as a weapon.

