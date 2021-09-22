CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Rapids, MN

Park Rapids girls run to title at Bagley

By Vance Carlson
Park Rapids Enterprise
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving four runners finish in the top 25 led the Park Rapids girls cross country team to the title at the Bagley Invitational at Twin Pines Golf Course on Tuesday, Sept. 21. Morgan Koppelman led the Panthers by finishing ninth overall with a 5K time of 20:57. Natalia Lopez was 18th in 22:17, Aleka London placed 20th in 22:18 and Julia Harmon was 22nd in 22:34. Grace Etter rounded out Park Rapids’ team score of 86 points in this 21-team meet by finishing 37th in 24:01 in her varsity debut. Mackenzie Mack (82nd in 27:37) and Breanna DeBlieck (83rd in 27:47) also ran in their first varsity meets for the Panthers.

