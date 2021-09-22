Voter registration deadline notice

SIDNEY — As required by law, those who plan to exercise their right to vote in the November General Election 2021 must be registered to vote at least 30 days before the election. The deadline to register with the Board of Elections is Oct. 4, 2021. The Board of Elections Office is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 4, 2021. Also, anyone who has moved since they last voted and has not changed their address with the Board of Elections should do so by the same deadline.