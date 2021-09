FN rounds up all the store openings, closings and redesigns happening this month, from throughout the footwear industry. Send your retail news to web@footwearnews.com. Sept. 27, 2021: Mike Amiri has opened a New York flagship store. The 2,106-sq.-ft. location features Amiri product as well as classic pieces of art and design interspersed within. Inside, there’s a mix of natural and industrial materials, with concrete walls, suspended brushed stainless-steel rails and solid wood shelving and podiums. The flagship will also stock exclusive, limited-edition products celebrating New York. It is located in New York’s Soho neighborhood at 76 Greene Street and is open...

