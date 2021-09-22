CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CORRECTED-FOREX-Dollar edges lower ahead of Fed, Evergrande exhale lifts risk-sensitive currencies

By Chuck Mikolajczak
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

(Corrects quote to note purchase decline in December, not September in paragraph 8) By Chuck Mikolajczak NEW YORK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar slipped ahead of a policy announcement by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, while risk-sensitive currencies such as the Australian dollar and Chinese yuan strengthened after China's Evergrande said it would make a bond coupon payment. Property giant and Asia's biggest junk bond issuer Evergrande said it "resolved" one payment due on Thursday via a private negotiation, easing concerns of default and possible contagion risk, while the People's Bank of China injected 90 billion yuan into the banking system to support markets. "Being able to make tomorrow's bond coupon payment, that definitely lifted risk sentiment overnight and you saw a typical follow-through reaction in risk currencies, so Canadian dollar high, Aussie dollar higher, Kiwi dollar higher - that was kind of an understandable reaction," said Erik Bregar, an independent FX analyst in Toronto. Still, uncertainty remains whether the developer will be able to pay the coupon on its offshore dollar bonds, due on Thursday. The Australian dollar rose 0.28% versus the greenback at $0.725 after rising as much as 0.49% to $0.7268 while the Canadian dollar rose 0.38% versus the greenback at 1.28 per dollar. The offshore Chinese yuan strengthened versus the greenback at 6.4628 per dollar. All eyes will be on the Fed later in the session for its policy announcement for signs of when the U.S. central bank plans to begin trimming its monthly asset purchases as well as any insight into the timing of a possible rate hike. "There is definitely a more clear consensus going into this meeting, vis-a-vis the previous one, people are looking for a more clear timeline on taper, we have all heard these expectations about a signal to start in November then the actual pace of purchase start declining in December, you could argue expectations are a tad hawkish coming in," Bregar said. The dollar index fell 0.07%, with the euro up 0.09% to $1.1734. The safe-haven Japanese yen weakened 0.27% versus the greenback at 109.51 per dollar in the wake of the Bank of Japan's decision to keep policy on hold. Sterling was last trading at $1.3643, down 0.12% on the day ahead of a policy announcement by the Bank of England on Thursday, with expectations for a rate hike being pushed down the road by investors. In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin last rose 4.58% to $42,457.03 following three straight days of declines. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 10:33AM (1433 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 93.1420 93.2220 -0.07% 3.513% +93.2910 +93.1130 Euro/Dollar $1.1736 $1.1726 +0.09% -3.94% +$1.1744 +$1.1717 Dollar/Yen 109.5150 109.2200 +0.27% +6.00% +109.6150 +109.1200 Euro/Yen 128.53 128.06 +0.37% +1.27% +128.6900 +127.9400 Dollar/Swiss 0.9217 0.9236 -0.18% +4.20% +0.9250 +0.9217 Sterling/Dollar $1.3644 $1.3661 -0.15% -0.15% +$1.3678 +$1.3617 Dollar/Canadian 1.2766 1.2812 -0.34% +0.27% +1.2826 +1.2764 Aussie/Dollar $0.7252 $0.7233 +0.26% -5.73% +$0.7268 +$0.7225 Euro/Swiss 1.0816 1.0829 -0.12% +0.08% +1.0844 +1.0814 Euro/Sterling 0.8600 0.8582 +0.21% -3.76% +0.8612 +0.8574 NZ $0.7016 $0.7005 +0.18% -2.28% +$0.7031 +$0.6994 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.6310 8.6700 -0.49% +0.47% +8.6860 +8.6275 Euro/Norway 10.1300 10.1890 -0.58% -3.22% +10.1877 +10.1210 Dollar/Sweden 8.6478 8.6854 -0.38% +5.51% +8.6979 +8.6415 Euro/Sweden 10.1505 10.1895 -0.38% +0.74% +10.1965 +10.1480 (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Will Dunham)

The global economy is connected. Big events blow throughout the world like a monsoon, rising prices, and dropping local businesses like dominos. The economy is a reactionary phenomenon. One event leads to another. In 1929, the overleveraged stock market blew half the world economy to pieces. The world didn't recover for the next 15 years.
Asian shares were mixed Monday, as fears of further waves of coronavirus outbreaks clouded the economic outlook for the region, tempering gains. Japan s benchmark Nikkei 225 was little changed in afternoon trading, inching up less than 0.1% to 30,254.01 after zigzagging earlier in the day. Australia s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.8% to 7,404.30. South Korea's Kospi added 0.2% to 3,131.83. Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.7% to 24,360.55, while the Shanghai Composite shed 0.6% to 3,591.49.Japan's ruling party holds an election later this week to choose a leader, who is likely to succeed Yoshihide Suga as prime minister...
Stocks opened mostly lower Monday, with the rate-sensitive tech and communication services sectors under pressure as Treasury yields continued to rise. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 89 points, or 0.3%, at 34,887, while the S&P 500 fell 0.2% to 4,447. The Nasdaq Composite shed 0.6% to 14,955. Treasury yields extended a rise that followed last week's Federal Reserve policy meeting, with the rate on the 10-year note briefly topping 1.5%. The 10-year yield remains up 3.3 basis points at 1.493%. Yields and debt prices move in opposite directions.
Gold futures settled with a slight gain on Monday, as Treasury yields eased back from their highest levels of the session. "Bearish elements," such as the hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve last week and expectations for interest rate hikes, have been predominant, said Carlo Alberto De Casa, analyst at Kinesis Money. For now, investors do not seem to be too worried about the risk of a domino effect from China property giant Evergrande's debt woes, he said. December gold rose 30 cents, or 0.02%, to settle at $1,752 an ounce. Prices posted a climb of 0.1% on Friday.
Restaurant and hotel owners struggling to fill jobs. Supply-chain delays forcing up prices for small businesses. Unemployed Americans unable to find work even with job openings at a record high. Those and other disruptions to the U.S. economy — consequences of the viral pandemic that erupted 18 months ago — appear likely to endure, a group of business owners and nonprofit executives told Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday.The business challenges, described during a "Fed Listens" virtual roundtable, underscore the ways that the COVID-19 outbreak and its delta variant are continuing to transform the U.S. economy.
Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

