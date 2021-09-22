CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nike Celebrates Latin America With the Air Max 90 ‘Familia’

By Victor Deng
 5 days ago
Fresh off of celebrating its 30th birthday last year, Nike has more colorways of the Air Max 90 dropping soon.

The athletic brand confirmed via the SNKRS release calendar that the Air Max 90 “Familia” makeup will hit shelves next week. According to the Swoosh, the latest look is a nod to the diversity and spirit of Latin America.

To honor the inspiration, the shoe features a multicolored upper that’s inspired by bold jerseys worn by the region’s goalkeepers in the ’90s. The upper is constructed with 100% recycled polyester materials that have been randomly selected and makes every pair unique. Adding to the look are black accents on the mudguards, tongue, and shoelaces while the word “Familia” is printed on the entirety of the footbed. Rounding out the look is a white midsole and a multicolored rubber outsole.

“In a region with many cultures, languages, and people, futbol can act as a unifying, inclusive game across Latin America. Through the fictional team Club Atletico Familia, the Air Max 90 ‘Familia’ celebrates the diversity and spirit of Latin America,” the brand wrote for the shoe’s product description.

The Nike Air Max 90 “Familia” will be released on Sept. 29 via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET for $130. The shoe will be available in little kids’ ($90) and toddler sizes ($75).

