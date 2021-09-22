CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Is Emotional Intelligence And Why Will It Get You Hired?

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent survey conducted by LinkedIn found that 91% of HR professionals ranked “soft skills” as the leading trend transforming our workplaces. Dr. Shonda Craft explains how that translates.

knoxvillemoms.com

3 Tips For Raising Emotionally Intelligent Children

Emotional intelligence is getting more attention these days. It’s a way to conceptualize and develop the skills that help people understand themselves and connect with others. I’ve heard it said that every opportunity lies on the other side of a person. Emotional intelligence may be the most important skill for children to learn; it can facilitate new relationships and new opportunities. So, how can parents develop their child’s emotional intelligence?
KIDS
Wrcbtv.com

Emotional Intelligence and its Role in Addiction Recovery

Originally Posted On: https://jameshaggertyrecovery.com/blog/emotional-intelligence-recovery/. Consider the number of times in a typical day that you automatically perceive the emotions of someone around you, based on their body language, facial expression, words, or energy. For most people this is intuitive, but many believe that you can learn to strengthen the ability. When you combine this with your own control over your emotions, and the way you express them, it is called emotional intelligence (EI). I’ve found that you can develop and use your EI to build long-lasting relationships with friends, family, and romantic interests, in addition to finding success in your studies, and creating a fulfilling work life as well as enhancing your recovery. Taking your recovery journey to another level!!!
MENTAL HEALTH
andnowuknow.com

Dan'l Mackey Almy Speaks on the Importance of Emotional Intelligence

DALLAS, TX - What immediately comes to mind when you think of leadership? For me, I drum up words that might not immediately strike a chord, words like understanding and empathetic. When I turned to Dan’l Markey Almy, President and Chief Executive Officer of DMA Solutions, to further illuminate this topic, she noted how crucial emotional intelligence is for the success of businesses now and in the future.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emotional Intelligence#Soft Skills#Linkedin
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Using emotional intelligence to combat burnout

You don’t need another article to tell you that the world has changed as a result of COVID — we all know that’s true. What some managers are already forgetting, though, is that the pandemic taught us an incredibly valuable lesson: Our employees are human. Over the past year and...
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

How to Emotionally Embrace Change through Intelligence

When operational changes are revealed, have you ever made a passive-aggressive remark? Or have you ever been taken aback by an employee’s outrage or anguish over a little change in their responsibilities?. Let’s face it: change may be frightening. What if, on the other hand, powerful emotions are preventing you...
MENTAL HEALTH
Inc.com

How To Improve Your Emotional Intelligence for Truly Fearless Leadership

Business is, and always will be, about people. Even though other skills are important, there's probably no better investment you can make for yourself and your business than to boost your emotional intelligence. This refers not only to how you can interpret and respond to others the feelings and thoughts of others but also how well you know yourself and respond to your own feelings and thoughts. It's one of the best things you can do to move forward as a truly fearless leader.
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

DB Bedford, The Emotional Intelligence Guy: “Don’t bite the hooks”

Don’t bite the hooks. Being in the Health and Wellness industry, we are surrounded by people every single day. In understanding that, know that we’re going to be dealing with a lot of emotions. Let’s not act like that’s not real. But, when it happens, I want you to be mindful of this theory of not biting the hook.
MENTAL HEALTH
welldoing.org

How Coaching Can Improve Your Emotional Intelligence

In the first of a series of coaching case studies, coach Neil Lawrence shares Miles' story. Coaching helped Miles understand his emotions and move from self-sabotage to self-compassion. We have coaches available to support you – find yours here. When I met Miles he was happily in a twenty-year relationship...
HEALTH
Itproportal

Breaking down decision intelligence - and why it's not the same as artificial intelligence

Despite Artificial Intelligence (AI) being long-heralded as the next evolution in dealing with business data, it is used as a catch-phrase or buzzword so often that the underlying meaning and value that it can bring has been lost. Yet the reality is, it’s a technology with the possibility of going beyond human capability, able to read and analyze vast quantities of data, even creating forecasting models for future predictions. The key element that has been lacking in recent years is developing the understanding of how AI technology feeds into commercial decision-making and business growth. This is where the term decision intelligence comes into play.
SOFTWARE
Ladders

You need an interview bucket list if you want to get hired

Remote work means job seekers can apply to more opportunities than ever. Instead of searching for open jobs, make an interview bucket list. Here’s why it works and how to do it. Remote working has opened up new job opportunities. In August 2021, employers added 235,000 jobs, the Department of...
JOBS
Bangor Daily News

Artificial intelligence is changing hiring and firing

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. Keith E. Sonderling is a commissioner on the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.The views here are the author’s own and should not be attributed...
NFL
labelandnarrowweb.com

Why hire one when you can contract an entire outsourced team?

I’ve had a marketing communications business for 39 years, so clearly I’m a fan of outsourcing solutions. There’s a lot to be said for hiring an entire, diverse, talented team over searching for one person to fill the role – especially now, when hiring the right people has been complicated by high candidate demands and low loyalty.
ECONOMY
Register Citizen

What to Know About Second Chance Hiring and Why It Could Help Solve Your Labor Problems

This story was originally published on CO— by U.S. Chamber of Commerce and was written by Emily Heaslip. Second chance hiring is the practice of hiring individuals with a criminal record. Second chance hiring is not only altruistic, but it also taps into a massive source of talent that many businesses can benefit from. There are an estimated 70 million Americans with arrest or conviction records that create significant barriers to reintegration into society.
HOMELESS
eastcountymagazine.org

NOT VACCINATED? NEW SURVEY FINDS YOU MAY HAVE TROUBLE GETTING HIRED

National survey by ResumeBuilder finds 63% of hiring managers prefer candidates who list vaccine status—and many reject unvaccinated applicants. September 22, 2021 (Seattle, Wash.) – If you’re looking for a job, you may want to roll up your sleeve and get the “jab” first. A nationwide survey of 1,250 conducted by ResumeBuilder.com, a resource for professional resume templates, found that one-third of hiring manages will ignore resumes without a COVID-19 vaccine status – and 63% say they prefer candidates who list vaccine status on their resumes. A growing number of companies are now requiring vaccines and/or giving first preference in hiring to those job-seekers who are fully vaccinated.
HEALTH
Ladders

How To Get Paid What You’re Worth

Let’s say you’ve found an opportunity that is checking off these first few boxes:. ✅ Company is Native Digital (or Learned Digital) ✅ Company is trying to create a new category (Be DIFFERENT!) ✅ Company is experiencing Real Growth (not Fake Growth) ​​✅ Company isn’t in The Brand Cult or...
ECONOMY

