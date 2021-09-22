CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Happy Fall Day, Houston!

By Eric Berger
spacecityweather.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is my second favorite post of the year to write—that fall’s first real front has finally arrived in Houston. (Tomorrow, I plan to write my favorite). Not only will we see drier and cooler air, one of the pleasant surprises of this front is its sticking power. We should see about four days and notably cooler nights before humidity levels start to creep up on Sunday. More typically, our first fall front washes out within a couple of days. So let’s enjoy!

