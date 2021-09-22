The Best Hotels and B&Bs to Book Near Water Country USA, Virginia

Slide into your vacation with a stay at one of these superb hotels and B&Bs, within a flume’s reach of Virginia’s wildest water park. Pack a swimsuit, grab the sunscreen, and get ready to watch your skin wrinkle: Water Country USA has the most waterslides and lazy rivers in the state. Only a paddle away from historic Williamsburg, Water Country floats fun to families of all ages. Children’s play areas keep your little guppies safe, while raft rides will thrill the older fish. Swim over to after buoying your vacation at these hotels, bookable on Culture Trip.