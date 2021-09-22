Jack and Phyllis on THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS — Their Romantic History Revealed

Jack and Phyllis have always been a somewhat unlikely couple on THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS, but perhaps that’s why they work? The pair have certainly been drawn back to each other over and over again through the years, due in no small part to the chemistry actor Peter Bergman has had with both Michelle Stafford and Gina Tognoni as Phyllis. Could another reunion be in the works? Let’s take a look back at their past to predict their future!